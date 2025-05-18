74°F
LGI to open age-qualified community

LGI Homes plans to open an age-qualified community, The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, in the eastern portion of the Las Vegas Valley. (LGI Homes)
May 18, 2025 - 10:03 am
 

LGI Homes announced the opening of The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, an exclusive 55-plus active-adult collection. The upgraded homes are designed with active adults in mind, providing the perfect setting for a relaxed, yet engaging lifestyle. The Oasis at Hollywood Springs is quickly becoming one of the most attractive neighborhoods for those 55 and older who are looking to embrace an enriching lifestyle.

Las Vegas is widely recognized as a top destination for retirees, offering a mild climate, affordable living costs and access to world-class amenities. The city boasts a wide range of entertainment, dining and recreational options, making it an ideal location for active adults. Kiplinger has specifically ranked Las Vegas among the top 10 best cities for homebuyers aged 55 and older, highlighting its appeal as a prime location for those looking to enjoy their retirement years in comfort and convenience.

“We are thrilled to introduce our exclusive 55-plus active-adult section, thoughtfully designed for those ready to embrace their next chapter,” stated Ron Christian, vice president of operations for Las Vegas. “Situated at the foothills of the Sunrise Mountains and just minutes from the iconic Las Vegas Strip, this community has already sparked robust demand for this limited opportunity.”

This community marks LGI Homes’ first active-adult offering in the state of Nevada. The Oasis at Hollywood Springs features 26 homesites with a selection of two- and three-bedroom homes, all thoughtfully designed with modern layouts and premium upgrades.

Residents will enjoy spacious open floor plans, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, energy-efficient features, kitchen and laundry appliances included and luxurious finishes. Every home offers single-level living with features that appeal to active-adult buyers such as extra-wide doorways, walk-in showers, widened hallways and low-maintenance desert landscaping. With attached two-car garages and incredible upgrades throughout, these homes are designed to provide a comfortable and stylish experience. Homes start in the low $400,000s.

Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the sales team at 888-603-7166 ext 789 or visit LGIHomes.com/TheOasisatHollywoodSprings.

About LGI Homes, Inc

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest-growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year.

Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit lgihomes.com.

