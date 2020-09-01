99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Liability protections could save small businesses

BY CHRIS BISHOP SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS
August 31, 2020 - 6:12 pm
 

Since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada’s small-business community dedicated itself to making products and offering essential services to meet the needs of families across the state. And now, small businesses face a legal threat that could compromise their stability — or even drive them out of business.

Trial lawyers could exploit the uncertain legal environment by going after businesses with lawsuits that would blame them for the spread of COVID-19.

Most businesses, including the real estate professionals I represent, have acted responsibly throughout this crisis, which is why we need Congress to pass targeted liability protections to keep these businesses open.

Nevada real estate agents and brokers help individuals secure an essential need: housing. Despite COVID-19, the demand for new and existing homes continues to grow, driving the need for real estate brokerages to maintain operations. Individuals and families still — and always will — need homes.

Federal and state workplace safety guidance changes seemingly every day, evolving with the science to better protect workers and customers from COVID-19.

Real estate agents and brokers have adopted these new recommendations aimed at keeping both themselves and potential homeowners safe. From contactless walk-throughs to digital showings, real estate professionals have fully harnessed the power of technology to ensure homebuyers and renters can safely view properties.

When a homebuyer or renter must see a property, real estate agents and brokers have made use of safety measures recommended by Nevada like masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing to ensure safe and secure showings.

Nevertheless, real estate professionals remain at risk of baseless liability lawsuits from lawyers looking to profit off the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic.

These lawsuits are a testament to the fact that no business is safe, not even those providing essential goods or services. Even with the most thorough and advanced safety measures in place, businesses could still be accused of causing the spread of the virus in their community.

These lawsuits could force businesses to shut down altogether, which would have a significant impact on local economies and deprive our workforce of critical jobs amid the greatest health and economic crisis of our time.

Nevada’s businesses need protection. The Senate recently put forth the Safe to Work Act, which aims to protect those businesses that have gone to great lengths to preserve employee and consumer safety.

At the same time, the bill does not provide legal immunity for businesses. It clearly leaves room to hold bad actors who have ignored health and safety guidance accountable.

Regardless of which legislative package Congress eventually settles on, the next wave of federal COVID-19 relief must ensure that small businesses aren’t punished for doing the right thing.

That’s the best way to protect small businesses, and it’s the best way to help all of us get back to work.

Chris Bishop is the president of Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, a professional trade association with more than 18,000 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org.

MOST READ
1
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
2
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas — VIDEO
3
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
4
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
Here’s what you need to know for when Nevada’s eviction moratorium lifts
5
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The new home offices will be unveiled at the Reserves at Inspirada and the Stonegate at Summerl ...
KB debuts new home office concept
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Recognizing the trend of people working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, KB Home has unveiled plans to build houses with a specially designed office that will be offered in Las Vegas this fall.

Merlin Custom Home Builders
Merlin wins national award for Lake Las Vegas Home
Provided Content

Merlin Custom Home Builders was awarded the Gold Nugget Award of Merit for Best Custom Home over 8,000 square feet at the 2020 Pacific Coast Builders Conference virtual awards ceremony held on July 24. Merlin received the builder’s award for its “Water’s Edge” Show Home at Lake Las Vegas.

Cadence offers quick move-in options
Provided Content

Spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space with quick move-in options available at Cadence.

American Homes 4 Rent has opened Cactus Cliff community, its second Las Vegas Valley neighborho ...
American Homes 4 Rent opens new community
Provided Content

American Homes 4 Rent has opened its Cactus Cliff community. The company builds single-family rental home communities. Cactus Cliff is AH4R’s 54th new rental home community, and its second in the Las Vegas market as it builds upon the success of its nearby Big Buffalo.

Two homes in Summerlin received Gold Nuggets as the “best in their class” at the Pacific Co ...
Summerlin homebuilders win Gold Nugget awards
Provided Content

Two model homes and one custom home in Summerlin won top honors in the 57th annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget awards for 2020 – the industry standard for architects, builders, interior designers, developers and planners within the residential real estate sector.

Chris Bishop
Liability protections could save small businesses
By Chris Bishop Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada’s small-business community dedicated itself to making products and offering essential services to meet the needs of families across the state. And now, small businesses face a legal threat that could compromise their stability — or even drive them out of business.

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament is slated for Oct. 19 at Anthem Country Club. (Gol ...
Golf 4 The Kids Charity planned for Oct. 19 at Anthem
Provided Content

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament presented by Roseman University of Health Sciences and CSL Behring is slated for Oct. 19 and is limited to 120 golfers, who will experience Anthem Country Club’s Hale Irwin-Keith Foster-designed par-72 championship golf course.

This Summerlin resident was featured in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. The 2021 ...
Meet the 2021 dogs of Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin has chosen 13 pups for its third annual Dogs of Downtown Summerlin social contest. The dogs will be featured in the 2021 calendar. The photo shoot will be held Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

Trilogy in Summerlin showcases its three new floor plans. The age-qualified community is offeri ...
Trilogy in Summerlin showcases new floor plans
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin will hold a grand opening for its three new home models in its Luxe Collection: Luster, Radiant and the redesigned Splendor floor plan.

Richmond American Homes Amberock by Richmond American Homes opened in Lake Las Vegas. It's the ...
Richmond American debuts Hillside Collection in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes has opened Amberock, its first neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas. Amberock’s collection of hillside homes offer sweeping views of the community and surrounding mountain ranges. The neighborhood, which has already sold five homes, offers eight single-family and paired floor plans with three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. Amberock’s plans range in size from 1,470 square feet to 1,910 square feet with special pricing available prior to the opening of model homes this fall.