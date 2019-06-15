84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Local high school students receive Pardee scholarships

Sponsored Content
June 15, 2019 - 8:36 am
 

Five students, all recent graduates of Advanced Technologies Academy, A-Tech, each received a 2019 Pardee Homes Community Building Scholarship through The Public Education Foundation.

The 2019 Pardee Community Building Scholarship recipients are Ricardo Borunda, Isaiah Buerno, Isaac Carpenter, Adriana Cazas and Jessica Garrett.

“We’re proud to once again present scholarships to local high school seniors who demonstrate an interest in our industry,” said Dan Hale, Pardee Homes vice president of land and forward planning. “We’ve been committed to this program since 2002 and have awarded more than 100 scholarships to Clark County students since.”

Most of the 2019 scholarship recipients plan to attend UNLV and major in architecture.

According to Hale, each $1,500 scholarship is renewable annually, enabling recipients to receive as much as $6,000 during their college years if they maintain high grades and a full course schedule each semester. Pardee has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships since 2002.

Established as the builder celebrated 50 years of homebuilding in Southern Nevada, the Pardee Community Building Scholarship is awarded to high school seniors who demonstrate an interest homebuilding and related industries including, construction management, architecture and community development. Working with The Public Education Foundation, students were required to submit an essay related to development in Las Vegas and each demonstrated a strong record of academic achievement, as well as involvement in extracurricular community and student activities.

Pardee is Southern Nevada’s longest-established homebuilder and has been recognized as a strong supporter of education and community enhancement with donations of land and financial support of parks and schools.

Pardee is developing 14 new-home neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, including Axis, Corterra, Linea, Pivot and Strada in Henderson; Terra Luna and Nova Ridge in Summerlin; Larimar and Blackstone in The Villages at Tule Springs; Indigo just north of Eldorado in North Las Vegas; Cirrus and Evolve in southwest Las Vegas and Onyx and Cobalt in the master-planned Skye Canyon community in northwest Las Vegas.

For more information visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Carina Pointe is the only single-story community in Valley Vista, a new master-planned communit ...
D.R. Horton opens new community in North Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

You know that feeling you get looking up at the night sky and believing anything is possible? That’s the feeling at Valley Vista. Wide open. Brand new.

Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager for Summerlin who oversees custom homesite sales in ...
Tips on building your dream home in The Ridges
Sponsored Content

So where do you start when you are planning to design and build a custom home? According to Elle Gaensslen, sales and marketing manager for Summerlin, who oversees custom homesite sales in The Ridges, that’s the question buyers have on their mind once they purchase a lot.

Beazer Homes will open Union Trails in Henderson this weekend. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer town home community opens Saturday
Sponsored Content

Beazer Homes has announced Union Trails, an 11-acre community under development in Henderson. This new location will be home to 135 residences, offering modern attached town home living with an anticipated grand opening date of Saturday, June 15.

 
Juhl high-rise is all about design
Sponsored Content

Sleek, contemporary design with a cool, urban vibe – check. Flexible floor plans with a myriad of options — check. An unbeatable location in the center of it all – check. A vibrant dining and nightlife scene steps from the front door – check. Resort-style amenities on property – check.

Resort-style amenities are offered at Park House, a resort-like enclave, situated along the Fla ...
There is a lot to love about Park House
Sponsored Content

A veteran real estate professional, Ike Prinsloo, has represented nearly $5 billion in luxury condo sales. Now he’s director of sales at Park House, a resort-like enclave, ideally situated along the Flamingo corridor. He was quickly sold on the community, buying a home at Park House for himself.

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon has a limited number of move-in-ready homes, ...
Skye Canyon’s Cobalt has move-in-ready homes
Sponsored Content

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in the active-inspired Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas offers modern, spacious, two-story home designs that range from 2,322 square feet to 3,180 square feet with prices that start approximately from the high $300,000s.

Caledonia by KB Home has two homes available for immediate move-in. The neighborhood is in Ston ...
Move into Summerlin this summer
Sponsored Content

Summerlin currently offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $250,000s to more than $1 million.

The Dream Kitchen Event will offer special savings to homeowners who purchase a Toll Brothers h ...
Toll Brothers showcases dream kitchens
Sponsored Content

Toll Brothers’ limited-time Dream Kitchen Event will take place June 8-30 for communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.