Local high school students receive Pardee scholarships

Five students, all recent graduates of Advanced Technologies Academy, A-Tech, each received a 2019 Pardee Homes Community Building Scholarship through The Public Education Foundation.

The Public Education Foundation CEO Judi Steele, second from left, stands with Pardee Homes Vice President of Land and Forward Planning Dan Hale, left, and Land Acquisition Manager Mina Maleki, right, and the 2019 Pardee Homes Community Building Scholarship recipients, from left, Jessica Garrett, Isaac Carpenter, Ricardo Borunda and Isaiah Buerno. (Pardee Homes)

The 2019 Pardee Community Building Scholarship recipients are Ricardo Borunda, Isaiah Buerno, Isaac Carpenter, Adriana Cazas and Jessica Garrett.

“We’re proud to once again present scholarships to local high school seniors who demonstrate an interest in our industry,” said Dan Hale, Pardee Homes vice president of land and forward planning. “We’ve been committed to this program since 2002 and have awarded more than 100 scholarships to Clark County students since.”

Most of the 2019 scholarship recipients plan to attend UNLV and major in architecture.

According to Hale, each $1,500 scholarship is renewable annually, enabling recipients to receive as much as $6,000 during their college years if they maintain high grades and a full course schedule each semester. Pardee has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships since 2002.

Established as the builder celebrated 50 years of homebuilding in Southern Nevada, the Pardee Community Building Scholarship is awarded to high school seniors who demonstrate an interest homebuilding and related industries including, construction management, architecture and community development. Working with The Public Education Foundation, students were required to submit an essay related to development in Las Vegas and each demonstrated a strong record of academic achievement, as well as involvement in extracurricular community and student activities.

Pardee is Southern Nevada’s longest-established homebuilder and has been recognized as a strong supporter of education and community enhancement with donations of land and financial support of parks and schools.

