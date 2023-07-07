Local HomeAid remodels Family 2 Family Connection resource center

HomeAid Southern Nevada recently completed a renovation project for classrooms inside the Family 2 Family Connection education and resource center, benefiting children, families and caretakers across the valley.

HomeAid Southern Nevada This is the math room after HomeAid Southern Nevada completed a renovation project for Family 2 Family Connection education and resource center.

HomeAid provided time and materials through in-kind donations from trade partners Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions and All About Home Services LLC.

HomeAid also employed Desert Cos. to manage the various renovation efforts. The renovations include new cabinetry and shelving, added window shades and blinds, whiteboard installations and repainting throughout the units.

The recently renovated areas serve as part of HomeAid’s commitment to aiding needed community partners with safe, clean and dignified options, furthering their community outreach. For more information about HomeAid Southern Nevada, visit homeaidsn.org.