Local Rebuilding Together unveils veteran housing

(Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada)
(Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada)
With more than 100 actively selling floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, and m ...
Summerlin has it all: hiking, golf, dining, spa, parks, baseball
For those looking for a home that is ready for quick or immediate occupancy, Summerlin offers d ...
Summerlin offers homes for immediate or quick move-in
Cadence also boasts numerous city of Henderson parks including the newest 7-acre Blooming Cactu ...
Cadence is a lifestyle destination in Henderson
Exclusively represented by huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency and developed by Stonehaven ...
Sandringham Manor to open in northwest valley
July 19, 2025 - 9:57 am
 

On Monday, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada unveiled a newly built multi-unit property in North Las Vegas that will house military veterans.

The project marks the launch of RTSNV’s new initiative focused on acquiring land and constructing and rehabilitating properties to create and preserve affordable housing for veterans and other low-income residents.

Supported by a $1 million grant from North Las Vegas, the initiative underscores a strong partnership between the city and local nonprofits to provide safe, stable housing and promote long-term community revitalization.

