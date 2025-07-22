Local Rebuilding Together unveils veteran housing

On July 14, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) unveiled a newly built multi-unit property in North Las Vegas that will house Veteran service members. This project marks the launch of RTSNV’s new initiative focused on acquiring land and constructing and rehabilitating properties to create and preserve affordable housing for Veterans and other low-income residents.

On Monday, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada unveiled a newly built multi-unit property in North Las Vegas that will house military veterans.

The project marks the launch of RTSNV’s new initiative focused on acquiring land and constructing and rehabilitating properties to create and preserve affordable housing for veterans and other low-income residents.

Supported by a $1 million grant from North Las Vegas, the initiative underscores a strong partnership between the city and local nonprofits to provide safe, stable housing and promote long-term community revitalization.