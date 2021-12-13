44°F
Lofts add flexibility to Summerlin homes

Provided Content
December 13, 2021 - 8:33 am
 
Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes is one of several floor plans in Summerlin that offer loft options. ...
Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes is one of several floor plans in Summerlin that offer loft options. Carmel Cliff, located in Summerlin’s new district of Redpoint features three two-story floor plans priced from the low $1 millions. (Summerlin)

While the traditional definition of a loft is a former industrial building turned modern apartment, today, lofts are incorporated into a variety of single-family home floor plans, including many in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Defined as a singular, open space without walls directly under the roof with direct staircase access, lofts within single-family homes can be used for a number of special purposes, including as an additional bedroom, playroom, fitness room and office. Lofts offer significant flexibility and their popularity is evident in the growing number of homebuilders who are meeting consumer demand for lofts by incorporating them into today’s modern home designs.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, lofts are known for their airiness and openness, created by a lack of walls and often, higher ceilings.

“Families love lofts that can be repurposed over time,” she said. “While a loft may start out as an extra bedroom, lofts can be re-decorated and refurnished as an office, workout room and more. Plus, given a loft’s upstairs location that is generally out of view, added privacy for a home office or workout room is a bonus.”

Neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes with lofts include Trilogy by Shea Homes in the village of South Square and offering two-story condominiums for those ages 55-plus, priced from the $600,000s.

Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in The Mesa village offers four luxury and spacious two-story floor plans in the Sky View Collection, priced from the low $1 millions.

In The Cliffs village, Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison offers five two-story floor plans, priced from the mid-$400,000s.

In the village of Stonebridge, there are two neighborhoods with homes that includes lofts. Graycliff by Lennar offers three two-story floor plans, priced from the mid-$700,000s. And Sandalwood by Tri Pointe Homes offers two large two-story floor plans, priced from the low $1 millions.

In the district of Redpoint, located west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography overlooking the valley, five neighborhoods feature homes with lofts.

Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes features three two-story floor plans priced from the high $500,000s.

Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes offers three two-story floor plans priced from the low $1 millions. Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers features three two-story floor plans priced from the high $700,000s.

Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers four two-story floor plans, priced from the $500,000s.

And Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes offers three two-story floor plans, priced from the high $700,000s.

And in the neighboring district of Redpoint Square, also in Summerlin West, three neighborhoods offer homes with lofts.

Ascent by KB Homes offers two-story town homes priced from the high $300,000s.

Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers five two- and three-story floor plans, priced from the mid-$400,000s.

And Highline by Lennar offers floor plans with lofts, priced from the $400,000s.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods and holiday event information at Downtown Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants.

