Longtime Nevadan and real estate professional calls Inspirada home

Jim and Mimi Cerrone became proud homeowners at Inspirada last summer. They enjoy the community's sense of belonging, lush landscaping and spending time at the parks with their two grandchildren. (Inspirada)

Jim Cerrone was born in Buffalo, but as someone who has lived in Southern Nevada for more than 50 years, he considers himself a Nevada native. Cerrone is the sales manager at Realty One Group in Green Valley, and this August, he and his wife, Mimi, will celebrate their first anniversary as proud homeowners in the Inspirada master-planned community in Henderson.

“We have lived in almost every part of Las Vegas but truly love the southeast area,” Jim Cerrone said. “When the housing market fell nearly a decade ago, we moved into a smaller home outside of Inspirada, with the goal of eventually moving into our dream home when the market returned.

“We fell in love with Inspirada when it first broke ground in 2007, and when we restarted our home search in 2015, we fell in love with the community all over again.”

The Cerrones looked at various used homes around Henderson, but Jim Cerrone’s heart kept taking the couple back to Inspirada.

Last summer, after nearly a year of looking at homes, the couple visited Inspirada and found a single-level residence that met the Cerrones’ needs and lifestyle.

“We purchased a 1,900-square-foot home that is perfect for my wife and me. And when we saw the beautiful resident clubhouses, parks, pools and strategically developed walking and jogging trails, I knew it was exactly where we needed to live. We just kept thinking, ‘Our two grandchildren will always want to visit us with all these playgrounds and splash pads within walking distance of our home,’ ” Cerrone said.

The couple leads active lifestyles and frequently walks the meandering trails throughout Inspirada with their two dogs, Bella and Ellie, and enjoy dining at Jolly Beans Café at the Solista Pavilion. They appreciate the unique sense of community and year-round resident event calendar featuring holiday-inspired activities for the entire family. They also love hosting barbecues and summer cookouts in their backyard with their two adult children and grandchildren.

“The weather this time of year is perfect for being outside, and recently, we camped out in our backyard with our grandkids, who had a blast. I always tell people, my blood pressure immediately drops when I enter Inspirada because it’s so peaceful and secure here. And when I talk about the community with my Realtors in the office, they know I’m speaking from the heart. In fact, two more agents just bought homes in Inspirada,” Cerrone said.

Located in Henderson just minutes from Interstate 15, Inspirada is made up of five nationally acclaimed and award-winning builders, including Beazer Homes, Century Communities, KB Home, Pardee Homes and Toll Brothers. Homebuyers can tour nearly 70 new model homes in 15 neighborhoods, finding homes suited for every lifestyle, with prices starting in the high $100,000s to $500,000. The sales offices are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Inspirada is ranked as the seventh top-selling master-planned community in the nation and the best-selling master-planned community in Southern Nevada. With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes, Inspirada is currently home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center. It is home to four parks — Solista, Capriola, Potenza and Aventura — some with resident-only heated pools; barbecue and picnic areas; basketball, bocce and volleyball courts; soccer fields; a splash pad; and dog park.

For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.