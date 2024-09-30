Luxury apartment communities to open in Symphony Park

Developer Southern Land Co. has announced the official names of its two highly anticipated luxury apartment communities in Symphony Park: Bria and Capella. These new developments will bring 547 luxury residences to the heart of Las Vegas’ cultural district, marking the next chapter in Southern Land Co.’s mission to help transform Symphony Park into the city’s premier destination for luxury living, arts and entertainment.

This artist's rendering shows Capella, the first high-rise apartment building in Las Vegas, has topped off and remains on schedule for completion in 2025. (Southern Land Co.)

This artist's rendering shows what Bria, a five-story mid-rise, will look like when it is completed next year. It is located along Promenade Place and stretching to the corner of West Carson Avenue. (Southern Land Co.)

Southern Land Co. also announced that Capella, the first high-rise apartment building in Las Vegas, has topped off and remains on schedule for completion alongside Bria during summer 2025. These two developments, whose names are musically inspired, will expand Southern Land Co.’s presence in Symphony Park, where it opened one of the area’s pioneering luxury residential projects, Auric, in 2021. Combined, Auric, Bria and Capella will bring 871 luxury apartment homes and nearly 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space to Symphony Park, further solidifying the area as the city’s premier destination for luxury living, entertainment and culture.

“Southern Land Co.’s continued investment in Symphony Park reflects the area’s emergence as a key cultural and residential hub in Las Vegas,” said Tim Downey, founder and CEO of Southern Land Co. “The introduction of Bria and Capella furthers our vision of making Symphony Park a premier urban neighborhood that blends luxury living with arts and culture — and the topping off of Capella signifies that we are one step closer to realizing our vision. We are tremendously grateful to T.B. Penick & Sons, the general contractor for the project, for efficiently and safely reaching this construction milestone on what is the city’s first all-for-rent, high-rise apartment building. As Las Vegas continues to evolve, these residences will play a crucial role in shaping the city’s next chapter, offering a lifestyle that reflects the excitement and sophistication of this world-renowned city.”

Designed by the renowned GDA Architects (now part of KTGY) of Dallas, known for their modern and elegant approach to luxury developments, Bria and Capella are set to transform Symphony Park’s architectural landscape. Bria, a five-story midrise located along Promenade Place and stretching to the corner of West Carson Avenue, will introduce 275 luxury residences, including one- and two-bedroom homes. Each residence will feature high-end fixtures, including pendant lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and smart home technology that blends modern convenience with sophisticated style.

Capella, located at the corner of Symphony Park Avenue and Promenade Place, is a striking 22-story high-rise offering 272 residences, including one- and two-bedroom homes and penthouses. Boasting expansive views of the Las Vegas Strip, downtown and the surrounding mountains, Capella offers an unmatched living experience. With features like movable kitchen islands, premium finishes and smart home technology, Capella elevates modern luxury living. The building will add approximately 16,250 square feet of retail and dining space, further enhancing Symphony Park’s vibrant, walkable environment.

GDA’s design for Bria and Capella reflects a combination of sophistication and innovation, aligned with Southern Land Co.’s commitment to creating spaces that redefine luxury living in an evolving urban setting. Bria and Capella each will offer an extensive collection of luxury amenities, including a resident lounge, co-working space, concierge services, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, and a dog run. Residents can enjoy a resort-style swimming pool with outdoor cabanas, hot tub and pool lounge featuring an outdoor bar, TVs, jumbotron and grills. Capella’s pool deck will be located on the ninth floor, offering residents panoramic views. Also on the ninth floor, Capella’s fitness center will include both indoor and outdoor workout areas. Capella’s additional amenities include a spa area with a steam shower, saunas and locker rooms, while Bria will boast a separate rooftop amenity lounge. Both Bria and Capella will have secured parking.

Bria and Capella are located across from Auric, forming a harmonious trio of landmark developments that define Southern Land Co.’s vision for a cohesive and transformative living experience in Symphony Park. Each building offers a distinct yet complementary lifestyle: Auric embodies timeless elegance, Bria brings bold, energetic modernity and Capella delivers a serene, polished living experience with expansive skyline views. Together, they contribute to a walkable, vibrant Symphony Park neighborhood seamlessly connected to the nearby Arts &Brewery District, the Medical District and downtown.

“Symphony Park is truly the jewel at the heart of the city of Las Vegas,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “It is a special place where the arts, cultural activity and medical research are t