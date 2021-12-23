Luxury apartment complex Jade ready for residents

Jade is a 2021 construction midrise community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. The community embodies luxury living, offering superior unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.

Luxury apartment community, Jade, offering upgraded unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package. (Mark-Taylor Residential)

Jade is a 2021 construction mid-rise luxury apartment community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. (Mark-Taylor Residential)

On Dec. 15, Arizona-based Mark-Taylor Residential, manager of luxury multifamily communities, announced a new Las Vegas project, Jade. It was purchased by California-based Ideal Capital Group into its third-party management portfolio. Jade is Ideal’s first acquisition in the Las Vegas metro area and Mark-Taylor’s third asset under management in the market.

Jade is a 2021 construction mid-rise community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. The community embodies luxury living, offering superior unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.

As Mark-Taylor grows its presence in the Southwest, the company remains firmly committed to upholding its boutique brand of Class A service.

“At Mark-Taylor, our people are the true differentiator. Residents choose to call Mark-Taylor home because of how our authentic and compassionate team members make them feel. They can depend on high standards and exceptional service from our teams, and that helps make a community truly a place to call home,” said John Carlson, president at Mark-Taylor.

To scale responsibly and strategically, Mark-Taylor uses its people-first mindset, coupled with a data-driven approach. The company has expanded its leadership structure and invested significantly in shared services. Team members are well-supported with direction, training and development resources, and a connected culture. In addition, Mark-Taylor tracks and analyzes market trends at every move to deliver optimal financial and operational success to its clients.

For Mark-Taylor, Jade is the beginning of a journey of expansion. Christina Maksimovic, director of portfolio development at Mark-Taylor, said: “Our continued growth across the Southwest is an exciting venture. I am proud to help infuse Mark-Taylor’s boutique five-star service and industry expertise into Las Vegas’ thriving market.”

For more information about JADE, visit jadevegas.com.

Learn more about Mark-Taylor, its 70-plus communities, and what makes it the premier choice for multifamily management by visiting mark-taylor.com or follow Mark-Taylor on Facebook or Instagram.

Mark-Taylor Cos. is a leading developer, owner and investment manager of luxury multifamily communities in Arizona and Nevada. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Mark-Taylor ranks as the largest apartment developer in Arizona history, the second-largest owner of rental communities in the state, and manages 21,000 Class A multifamily units, 80 percent of which are on behalf of third-party ownership groups. The company was recognized as Ranking Arizona’s No. 1 Multifamily Builder and Manager, a Best Place to Work in the Multifamily Industry and Healthiest Employer by the Phoenix Business Journal.