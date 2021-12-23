55°F
Provided Content

Luxury apartment complex Jade ready for residents

Provided Content
December 23, 2021 - 3:07 pm
 
Luxury apartment community, Jade, offering upgraded unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.
Luxury apartment community, Jade, offering upgraded unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package. (Mark-Taylor Residential)
Jade is a 2021 construction mid-rise luxury apartment community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip.
Jade is a 2021 construction mid-rise luxury apartment community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. (Mark-Taylor Residential)

On Dec. 15, Arizona-based Mark-Taylor Residential, manager of luxury multifamily communities, announced a new Las Vegas project, Jade. It was purchased by California-based Ideal Capital Group into its third-party management portfolio. Jade is Ideal’s first acquisition in the Las Vegas metro area and Mark-Taylor’s third asset under management in the market.

Jade is a 2021 construction mid-rise community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. The community embodies luxury living, offering superior unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.

As Mark-Taylor grows its presence in the Southwest, the company remains firmly committed to upholding its boutique brand of Class A service.

“At Mark-Taylor, our people are the true differentiator. Residents choose to call Mark-Taylor home because of how our authentic and compassionate team members make them feel. They can depend on high standards and exceptional service from our teams, and that helps make a community truly a place to call home,” said John Carlson, president at Mark-Taylor.

To scale responsibly and strategically, Mark-Taylor uses its people-first mindset, coupled with a data-driven approach. The company has expanded its leadership structure and invested significantly in shared services. Team members are well-supported with direction, training and development resources, and a connected culture. In addition, Mark-Taylor tracks and analyzes market trends at every move to deliver optimal financial and operational success to its clients.

For Mark-Taylor, Jade is the beginning of a journey of expansion. Christina Maksimovic, director of portfolio development at Mark-Taylor, said: “Our continued growth across the Southwest is an exciting venture. I am proud to help infuse Mark-Taylor’s boutique five-star service and industry expertise into Las Vegas’ thriving market.”

For more information about JADE, visit jadevegas.com.

Learn more about Mark-Taylor, its 70-plus communities, and what makes it the premier choice for multifamily management by visiting mark-taylor.com or follow Mark-Taylor on Facebook or Instagram.

Mark-Taylor Cos. is a leading developer, owner and investment manager of luxury multifamily communities in Arizona and Nevada. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Mark-Taylor ranks as the largest apartment developer in Arizona history, the second-largest owner of rental communities in the state, and manages 21,000 Class A multifamily units, 80 percent of which are on behalf of third-party ownership groups. The company was recognized as Ranking Arizona’s No. 1 Multifamily Builder and Manager, a Best Place to Work in the Multifamily Industry and Healthiest Employer by the Phoenix Business Journal.

Nadia Aziz
Three tips for finding the right mortgage
By Nadia Aziz Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While dramatically low mortgage rates made it possible for many first-time homebuyers to purchase a home this year, rates have started to rise and experts expect they’ll increase further in 2022. Higher rates will increase monthly mortgage payments, tightening budgets for the 48 percent of Las Vegas homebuyers who have been saving for a new home for one to three years.

The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to Summerlin Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. (Summ ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

As is tradition, residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

This month, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the nonprofit it supports, HomeAi ...
SNHBA, local HomeAid appoints 2022 boards
Provided Content

In December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada collected industry associates at its annual luncheon to officiate the newest board members for the 2022 year.

Brad Spires
Brad Spires named Realtor of the Year
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its leading members at an installation and awards event in Reno, naming Brad Spires as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Brad Johnson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Dec. 25
Provided Content

Nevada State Apartment Association announced the winners of its 14th annual Jewel Awards.

Shawn Coffin
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes has announced the launch of Altis, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55-plus age-qualified communities nationwide. With three communities already open in California, the Altis active-adult brand allows Tri Pointe to achieve premium brand recognition across different kinds of new home developments.

Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence. (Cadence)
Madison Square by Woodside Homes opens in Cadence
Provided Content

Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of m ...
Howard Hughes, city, Shaquille O’Neal help make the holidays bright
Provided Content

In a spontaneous gesture orchestrated by legendary basketball player and Las Vegas resident Shaquille O’Neal, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin and its urban center of Downtown Summerlin, joined The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and its partner, Icy Hot, to purchase Dell laptops for 100 youth who attended the recent unveiling of The Shaq Courts at Doolittle. Shaq’s promise came full circle on Dec. 11 when Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, city of Las Vegas; and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, distributed the Dell laptops, sourced by HHC and its technology provider, Dell Technologies, to 100 excited kids.

This 2-acre Palm Springs estate has listed for nearly $3.5 million. It has a large pool and thr ...
Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M
Provided Content

An estate in one of Palm Springs’ most exclusive communities is now on the market. Located at 80780 Vista Bonita Trail in the highly sought-after La Quinta Polo Estates gated community, the home is represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and has been listed for $3,499,999.

Forrest L. Barbee
Las Vegas real estate poised to end 2021 with record-breaking sales
By Forrest L. Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Las Vegas real estate market has created the expectation of record-breaking prices every month. Total closed single-family residential sales for 2021 could potentially break an all-time record, should December produce at least 2,449 single-family residential closings.