Luxury awaits at One Las Vegas

Located on the south Strip, minutes from the developing Allegiant Stadium, the bustling T-Mobile Arena, world-class shopping and dining and nearby Town Square, One Las Vegas, the iconic twin-tower high-rise, is showcasing its White Throne Mountain floor plan — residence No. 622.

Spanning 2,857 square feet with three bedrooms, den and 3½ baths, this sixth-floor condominium is one of the largest floor plans at One Las Vegas and is as expansive as many single-family homes. Priced at $694,900, this condo with a Las Vegas Boulevard address is the same size and style as a penthouse on the 19th floor that recently sold for more than $1.1 million. Yet it is value priced at almost half because it’s just a few floors lower.

According to Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital, LLC, which acquired One Las Vegas in 2013 as DK Las Vegas, No. 622 is one of the best values out there. “You do the math,” he said. “In the Entertainment Capital of the World, this floor plan won’t last long.”

Abundant natural light welcomes you to this awe-inspiring luxury home. Fit for a gourmet chef or the casual cook who appreciates the allure of a kitchen tailor-made for family and friends to gather, this kitchen is designed with General Electric appliances and quartz countertops. The cozy breakfast bar is perfect for experimenting with a new recipe or two. And the adjoining great room with a full-size dining area and balcony access is ideal for entertaining.

When yearning for an idyllic retreat, head to one of the three oversized balconies for a glass of wine and stargazing or take refuge in the spacious master bedroom suite featuring a private balcony, generous lounging area and en suite bath. A roomy second bedroom offers its own balcony, also with an en suite bath. There also is a flexible bonus room for a den, office or media center.

With an extensive collection of luxury on-site amenities and services, an inviting and vibrant lifestyle extends beyond your residence at One Las Vegas. Indoor and outdoor gathering retreats are comfortable places to rejuvenate and socialize.

One Las Vegas residents enjoy access to a two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center, 24-hour full-service concierge, resort-style pool with cabanas and gas grills, two dog parks, tennis court, conference room, library, movie theater, massage room, sports lounge with billiards, TV and sitting area, and on-site dry-cleaning service.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering views of the mountains and the Strip. Two-bedroom homes are priced from the high $300,000s, and three-bedroom homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

One Las Vegas received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible first-time homebuyers, and it is only the second condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval. One Las Vegas offers buyers Veterans Affairs-guaranteed mortgages in addition to traditional 15- and 30-year financing options.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway and is just minutes from McCarran International Airport.

