Luxury high-rise condo for rent at $10K per month

May 26, 2020 - 9:22 am
 

One of the world’s unique high-rise condominiums is now available for lease. The AAA Garden Unit at One Queensridge Place, a rare luxury residence with more than 5,700 square feet of private landscaped backyard, is available for $10,000 per month.

“This condo truly is a one-of-a-kind and is designed for those who seek single-family living with the perks and amenities that come with living in a high-rise community,” said Anthony Spiegel, real estate executive with The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. Spiegel is the listing agent for the property. “I’ve seen some of the nicest luxury properties in the world, but never have I seen anything quite like what is essentially a hybrid between a single-family home and a condo.”

The 3,261-square-foot, double master condominium is on the Courtyard Level of what is commonly referred to as Tower 1, with a private outdoor garden that features a Jerusalem stone-clad outdoor kitchen shaded by a custom metal trellis. The tenant can enjoy a stunning iron gazebo and paved pathways between brightly colored flower gardens and large decorative metal overhangs.

“The 5,700-square-foot backyard is what makes this home so unique among high-rise living spaces. An outdoor area this size for condominiums is virtually nonexistent,” Spiegel said. “The yard, with its own private entrance, makes this home a perfect place for those who enjoy outdoor entertaining or who want additional outdoor space for pets.”

The home’s interior features two expansive master suites and three baths and a great room, dedicated office space and private laundry room with large Whirlpool washer and dryer. The contemporary open floor plan includes a large kitchen with Viking appliances, double ovens and a circular breakfast bar with views of the backyard.

“It recently underwent a substantial renovation complete with updated millwork, all-new light fixtures, ceiling fans and stone flooring and baseboards,” Spiegel said.

Tenants can enjoy the convenience of the updated technology, including Nest thermostats and flat-screen televisions in every room, with soundbars and Apple TV.

The home is one of just three Courtyard Level units at One Queensridge Place, each including a private outdoor space uniquely designed to contour to the property.

The community features two soaring towers with multiple levels of what are vertical single-family homes. The Crown Level on the 18th floor of both towers features 16,500-square-foot living spaces, one of which was recently leased for a state record-breaking $50,000 per month by Spiegel. He also recently leased a Garden Level unit with a private outdoor space and 1,000 square-foot detached casita for $15,000 per month.

One Queensridge Place is a highly sought-after luxury community constructed by Las Vegas developer Yohan Lowie. The high-rise condominiums have been home to a handful of high-profile celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Pia Zadora and Vince Neil of the band Motley Crue.

For inquiries about the listing, visit isluxury.com.

The Ivan Sher Group is the No. 1 team in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network with $5 billion in sales in the past 10 years and $323 million in 2019 alone. The firm specializes in the Southern Nevada luxury home market and offers concierge-style services to its elite clientele. For more information on The Ivan Sher Group, visit isluxury.com or call 702-315-0223.

Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 32 offices and 3,500 real estate sales executives, forming the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. In 2019, the franchise completed a record-breaking $5.5 billion in residential home sales.

For more information, visit bhhsnv.comor or follow the company on Instagram instagram.com/bhhsnv and Facebook at facebook.com/BHHSNevadaProperties.

