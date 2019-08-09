Luxury living on the 19th floor at One Las Vegas

It’s a big beautiful view of the world from the 19th floor when you call Residence No. 1919 at One Las Vegas home.

Residence No. 1919 at One Las Vegas home measures 2,098 square feet and features 10-foot ceilings, three bedrooms and 3½ baths. (One Las Vegas)

It’s a big beautiful view of the world from the 19th floor when you call Residence No. 1919 at One Las Vegas home. With soaring 10-foot ceilings, three bedrooms and 3½ baths, the Wellington Hills model spans 2,098-square-foot and features an open, spacious floor plan.

This high-rise home with a Las Vegas Boulevard address is just minutes from world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Best of all? It’s ready for immediate occupancy!

Dramatic views are made all the more vivid when framed by the expansive windows or viewed from two private large balconies.

The luxuriously serene master bedroom suite becomes a sanctuary when cozying up in the intimate seating area or stargazing from the private balcony, while the spa-like bath featuring new modern cabinets calls out for relaxing in the large soaking tub or lingering in the more than generous walk-in, glass-enclosed shower. And nothing says grandeur like an over-sized walk-in closet.

A second bedroom with private bath is ideal for guests, while a third room is the perfect home-office or extra bedroom.

In the heart of the home, the custom-designed open kitchen is a chef’s dream featuring an abundance of preparation space including a waterfall island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and new modern cabinets in addition to General Electric stainless-steel appliances.

Flowing from the kitchen is a sprawling great room where natural light glimmers through expansive windows accentuating the beauty of tiles floors that have the look and feel of hardwood. This large and comfortable living area is perfect for family gatherings, entertaining or weekend dawdling.

As a resident of One Las Vegas you’ll experience a life full of unparalleled luxury services including 24-hour full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning; a state-of-the-art fitness center; resort-style pool; tennis court; movie theater; massage room; dog parks; sports lounge and more!

The location doesn’t get any better than this. Located minutes from the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip, One Las Vegas is just down the street from Town Center offering shopping, dining and entertainment right in the neighborhood.

Best of all, One Las Vegas is minutes from the excitement of NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena and coming soon, the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders stadium. For the ultimate in convenience, One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and McCarran International Airport.

Residence No. 1919 is offered at $717,990, and for a limited time, buyers can enjoy one year of prepaid homeowners association fees and 2 percent toward closing costs through August.

For more information, visit TheOneLV.com or contact condominium specialists Renee Moses at renee@theonelv.com or Traci Martin at traci@theonelv.com or call 702-213-9160. Northcap Commercial | License No. B.0143037.