Luxury loft living in Residence No 549 at Downtown Las Vegas’ Juhl

Residence No. 549 in Juhl, a downtown Las Vegas high-rise, is offered at $449,900, and for a limited time, cash buyers can enjoy three years of prepaid homeowners association fees. (Juhl)

Bring your own distinctive design flair to this large open floor plan at Juhl’s loft residence No. 549. This sophisticated, two-bedroom plus den, two-bath, fifth-floor loft spans 1,479 square feet with 10-foot ceilings, sprawling great room, private terraces, stellar views and modern kitchen. Best of all, this luxury loft-style home is ready for immediate occupancy in downtown Las Vegas where fabulous restaurants, electrifying nightlife and trend-setting arts are within walking distance of your front door!

This vibrant, light-filled home welcomes you with a generous living area that provides limitless flexibility and transitions seamlessly to a private terrace, offering amazing views of nearby iconic Las Vegas landmarks. Featuring architecturally distinct industrial touches, contemporary wood plank porcelain tile floors flow throughout the open floor plan living space.

In the heart of your new home is a gleaming contemporary kitchen designed with stainless-steel appliances, built-in wine rack, ample wood cabinetry, granite counter tops with contemporary tile backsplashes and quality Grohe fixtures. The sleek breakfast island is perfect for quick and easy meals, leaving the adjoining dining area ideal for entertaining at your over-sized dining room table. The kitchen flows into a private den area that’s great for a home office, entertainment room or to furnish with a sleeper sofa for the occasional overnight guest.

The secluded master suite, with a private terrace, is the idyllic retreat for a good night’s sleep, curling up with your Kindle, listening to music or binge-watching your favorite show. The gracious Juhl signature five-piece master bath features porcelain tile and granite countertops, a double vanity, private water closet, stand-alone shower and an over-sized soaking tub perfect for rest and relaxation. The master suite also boasts a large custom walk-in closet for all your storage needs.

Not only is your new Juhl home beautiful, it’s environmentally smart, with Nest Smart Thermostat, customized blackout window treatments and low-emission window glass.

When you call Juhl home you’ll have access to on-site amenities and services that surpass resort-living, including dedicated concierge, 24-hour security, monthly lifestyle events, two-story fitness center with Strip views, resort-pool with cabanas, summer kitchen and grilling stations, Alfresco movie theater, a 10th-floor wine and viewing deck, electric car charging station and much more! The Promenade at Juhl also gives you direct access to shopping and dining on the ground floor of your community.

Not far from Juhl is The Smith Center for the Performing Arts offering world-class entertainment, and the vibrant 18b Arts District bustling with hip galleries and interesting meet-up places. Some of the city’s most popular restaurants and eateries are just around the corner from your new home, not to mention the city’s best nightlife spots.

Residence No. 549 is offered at $449,900, and for a limited time, cash buyers can enjoy three years of prepaid homeowners association fees. Contracts must be written by Jan. 31. Juhl is Veterans Affairs-approved and offers flexible financing.

Juhl, the iconic 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, is at 353 Bonneville Ave. For more information contact Juhl’s on-site condominium specialists, Taya taya@juhllv.com, Tracy tracy@juhllv.com or by phone at 702-816-5466.