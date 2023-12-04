LVR presents annual awards to top local Realtors

Las Vegas Realtors presented annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members, with immediate past President Brandon Roberts being honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

LVR presented its awards during its annual installation event Nov. 4, when it officially installed its incoming officers and board members for 2024, led by 2024 LVR President Merri Perry.

LVR presented the following awards to these local Realtors:

• Brandon Roberts — Realtor of the Year.

• Lee Barrett — 2023 president of LVR, Barrett received the Jack Woodcock Distinguished Service Award.

• Chis Bishop — a past president of LVR and NVR, Bishop earned the Frank Sala/Marv Rubin Award (formerly called the Frank Sala Award and now also honoring longtime LVR leader Marv Rubin) recognizing long-term commitment to grassroots political action and to protecting private property rights.

• Keith Lynam — a past president of LVR and the statewide Nevada Realtors (NVR), Lynam earned the Ronn Reiss Award for educational excellence and leadership.

• Amy Allen — Good Neighbor Award for community service.

• Donna A. Ruthe — a past LVR president, Ruthe received the Gene Nebeker Memorial Award for professionalism and service to LVR and the community.

• Noah Herrera — LVR Hall of Fame inductee.

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as GLVAR) was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 17,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.