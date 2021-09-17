91°F
MacDonald Highlands mansion listed for $7.4M

September 17, 2021 - 12:38 pm
 
This home at 596 St. Croix St. in DragonRidge in Henderson's MacDonald Highlands has been listed for $7.4 million. It sits of the golf course. (BHHS)
BHHS This home at 596 St. Croix St. in DragonRidge in Henderson's MacDonald Highlands has been listed for $7.4 million. It sits of the golf course.
The gym. (BHHS)
BHHS This 10,205-square-foot home at 596 St. Croix St. in MacDonald Highlands, a luxury master-planned community in Henderson, has been listed for $7.4 million.
BHHS This MacDonald Highlands mansion features a wraparound covered balcony with views of the desert mountains.
BHHS The luxury home features a private sauna among other spa-like amenities.
BHHS The nine-seat home movie theater is on the first level near the entertainment room with a built-in bar. The home’s high-tech features are controlled by a custom Crestron system.

A completely custom estate along the esteemed DragonRidge Country Club golf course in Henderson has just hit the market. The 10,205-square-foot home at 596 St. Croix St. in the highly sought-after MacDonald Highlands community is listed at $7.4 million.

“This home offers every amenity and detail anyone could dream of having, and more,” said sales executive Zane Weber of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties and the listing agent on the property. “Nothing was left out. The home perfectly showcases views of the Strip and golf course and offers spaces for every lifestyle, from a spacious fitness room and sauna to an in-home movie theater and private office rooms.”

The massive estate offers golf course frontage on two holes and includes six bedroom suites with private balconies, nine baths and a four-car garage. The primary bedroom on the second level features a built-in wet bar with refrigeration, oversized balcony overlooking the backyard and private laundry area. The spa-style primary bathroom offers intricate tile designs, double closet space, separate double vanities and a large circular steam shower.

The first level showcases a gourmet kitchen with two islands and Wolf stainless steel appliances, double sinks and a separate breakfast nook encircled by large picture windows. The home includes a great room with a centerpiece stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling, two private office spaces, wine room, nine-seat movie theater, entertainment room with a built-in bar and a fitness facility with views of the Las Vegas Strip, a jet spa and oversized sauna, all of which can be controlled from the home’s custom Crestron system.

Just steps outside is a resort-style backyard with an infinity pool, spa and shallow lounging area overlooking the golf course fairways. Surrounding the pool is an outdoor patio space and large fire pit, two-story open cabana, Viking outdoor kitchen and a tennis and basketball half court.

The home’s Mediterranean-influenced design showcases natural stone features along the exterior and parts of the interior, including the kitchen and great room. The estate’s stunning artistry throughout is also expressed in its extensive use of authentic wood, featuring wood ceiling beams, polished crown molding in nearly every room and genuine wood plank ceilings.

“This estate speaks to a buyer who truly values a home’s thoughtful craftsmanship and artistry in not only the materials used, but also in the overall design and layout,” Weber said.

For more information about the home or to request a tour, visit ZaneWeber.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc. The company operates in three states with 3,000 real estate sales executives and 32 offices. In 2020, the firm completed a record-breaking $7.1 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has been inducted in the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame for being named one of America’s fastest-growing private companies for five years. It became a HomeServices affiliate in 2021. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com.

