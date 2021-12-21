Madison Square by Woodside Homes opens in Cadence

Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.

Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence. (Cadence)

Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.

The Madison Square collection features the 1,776-square-foot Chelsea plan, offering up to three bedrooms or the option of the Home Plus Living suite. Many other options are available including formal dining room with butler pantry. This plan also includes a two-car garage with optional garage extension.

The SoHo plan features 2,020 square feet of space with many options to personalize the home. Whether adding a formal dining room, home office suite or an extra bedroom, there are many ways to make this house a home. This plan also includes a two-car garage with optional garage extension.

The 2,048-square-foot Hudson plan offers the option of up to four bedrooms, dual master suites or a home office. The home features flex space in the primary suite, which can be personalized for each buyer. This plan also includes a two-car garage with optional garage extension. Madison Square offers the quality buyers expect from Woodside Homes and Cadence, as well as the amenities that make living in Cadence desirable.

Woodside Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Richmond American Homes, Harmony Homes, Century Communities and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court, as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs are also available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars. As fall season brings cooler weather, outdoor fire pits are also available for friends to gather and enjoy a warm conversation.

Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace, and once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open in early 2022.

Cadence is home to more than 3,300 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best Active Adult/55+ Community by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.