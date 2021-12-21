47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Madison Square by Woodside Homes opens in Cadence

Provided Content
December 20, 2021 - 4:21 pm
 
Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence. (Cadence)
Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence. (Cadence)

Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.

The Madison Square collection features the 1,776-square-foot Chelsea plan, offering up to three bedrooms or the option of the Home Plus Living suite. Many other options are available including formal dining room with butler pantry. This plan also includes a two-car garage with optional garage extension.

The SoHo plan features 2,020 square feet of space with many options to personalize the home. Whether adding a formal dining room, home office suite or an extra bedroom, there are many ways to make this house a home. This plan also includes a two-car garage with optional garage extension.

The 2,048-square-foot Hudson plan offers the option of up to four bedrooms, dual master suites or a home office. The home features flex space in the primary suite, which can be personalized for each buyer. This plan also includes a two-car garage with optional garage extension. Madison Square offers the quality buyers expect from Woodside Homes and Cadence, as well as the amenities that make living in Cadence desirable.

Woodside Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Richmond American Homes, Harmony Homes, Century Communities and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court, as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs are also available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars. As fall season brings cooler weather, outdoor fire pits are also available for friends to gather and enjoy a warm conversation.

Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace, and once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open in early 2022.

Cadence is home to more than 3,300 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best Active Adult/55+ Community by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
2
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
3
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
4
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
5
‘Taking a toll’: CCSD staffing shortage getting worse, not better
‘Taking a toll’: CCSD staffing shortage getting worse, not better
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Shawn Coffin
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes has announced the launch of Altis, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55-plus age-qualified communities nationwide. With three communities already open in California, the Altis active-adult brand allows Tri Pointe to achieve premium brand recognition across different kinds of new home developments.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of m ...
Howard Hughes, city, Shaquille O’Neal help make the holidays bright
Provided Content

In a spontaneous gesture orchestrated by legendary basketball player and Las Vegas resident Shaquille O’Neal, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin and its urban center of Downtown Summerlin, joined The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and its partner, Icy Hot, to purchase Dell laptops for 100 youth who attended the recent unveiling of The Shaq Courts at Doolittle. Shaq’s promise came full circle on Dec. 11 when Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, city of Las Vegas; and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, distributed the Dell laptops, sourced by HHC and its technology provider, Dell Technologies, to 100 excited kids.

This 2-acre Palm Springs estate has listed for nearly $3.5 million. It has a large pool and thr ...
Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M
Provided Content

An estate in one of Palm Springs’ most exclusive communities is now on the market. Located at 80780 Vista Bonita Trail in the highly sought-after La Quinta Polo Estates gated community, the home is represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and has been listed for $3,499,999.

Forrest L. Barbee
Las Vegas real estate poised to end 2021 with record-breaking sales
By Forrest L. Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Las Vegas real estate market has created the expectation of record-breaking prices every month. Total closed single-family residential sales for 2021 could potentially break an all-time record, should December produce at least 2,449 single-family residential closings.

Los Angeles-based APRA Capital bought a 195-unit apartment complex for $41.1 million. Built in ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 11
Provided Content

The Institute of Real Estate Management Las Vegas chapter (IREM 99 Las Vegas) has announced its 2022 officers, board members and Industry Award partners.

Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes is one of several floor plans in Summerlin that offer loft options. ...
Lofts add flexibility to Summerlin homes
Provided Content

While the traditional definition of a loft is a former industrial building turned modern apartment, today, lofts are incorporated into a variety of single-family home floor plans, including many in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

This week, Tri Pointe Homes concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 20 ...
Tri Pointe wraps up toy drive; delivers hundreds of bicycles, toys
Provided Content

This week, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 200 new bicycles and more than 300 new toys to the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive with all proceeds benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada.

Trilogy Sunstone started releasing new homesites in the age-qualified community on Friday. The ...
Trilogy Sunstone to releases homesites
Provided Content

Homes at Trilogy Sunstone range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths and are priced from $372,990.

Trust deeds: the unsung hero of alternative real estate investments
Sponsored Content

Trust deed investing has been around for decades, offering private investors a myriad of opportunities to invest in real estate development and provides benefits such as diversification, capital preservation and historically high-yield returns.

Graycliff by Lennar in the village of Stonebridge is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin ...
Summerlin offers nearly a dozen move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick occupancy, nearly one dozen homes in a variety of styles and price points are available for quick or immediate move-in.