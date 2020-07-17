Mansion in The Ridges goes to auction Aug. 1

On Aug. 1, DeCaro Auctions International will auction a luxury two-story estate without reserve.

This 14,070-square-foot mansion in The Ridges in Summerlin will go to auction Aug. 1. It includes four bedrooms and 10 baths. (DeCaro Auctions International)

This Summerlin mansion includes features such as indoor basketball court, golf simulator, state-of-the-art home theater and a wine cellar. (DeCaro Auctions International)

The outdoor kitchen features a wood-fired pizza oven, two putting greens, shuffleboard and a saltwater pool and fire pit. (DeCaro Auctions International)

Located at 22 Promontory Ridge Drive in the prestigious gated community of The Ridges, this luxury estate will be sold at Absolute Auction to the highest bidder, without reserve.

Set on the ninth hole of the golf course, the approximately 14,070-square-foot estate includes four bedrooms and 10 baths.

The estate captures the perfect balance among sophistication, luxury and entertainment. Exquisite stone and rich woods interlaced throughout create a cozy and inviting ambiance in this indoor/outdoor masterpiece with breathtaking mountain and golf views.

The resort-style estate has an indoor basketball court, golf simulator, state-of-the-art home theater and a wine cellar. Exceptional outdoor spaces include the kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven, two putting greens, shuffleboard and a saltwater pool and fire pit.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime and one not to be missed,” said Diana DeCaro, executive vicepresident at DeCaro Auctions International. Broker participation is invited, 2 percent co-broke.

For more than 40 years, Daniel DeCaro has remained the foremost innovator and leader in the field of auctioning prestigious, luxury real estate assets. With a reputation of integrity and a legacy of proven effectiveness and success, DeCaro Auctions International pairs motivated sellers with astute agents and sophisticated buyers. For details, visit DeCaroAuctions.com, 800-332-3767.