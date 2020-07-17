108°F
Mansion in The Ridges goes to auction Aug. 1

July 17, 2020 - 3:17 pm
 

On Aug. 1, DeCaro Auctions International will auction a luxury two-story estate.

Located at 22 Promontory Ridge Drive in the prestigious gated community of The Ridges, this luxury estate will be sold at Absolute Auction to the highest bidder, without reserve.

Set on the ninth hole of the golf course, the approximately 14,070-square-foot estate includes four bedrooms and 10 baths.

The estate captures the perfect balance among sophistication, luxury and entertainment. Exquisite stone and rich woods interlaced throughout create a cozy and inviting ambiance in this indoor/outdoor masterpiece with breathtaking mountain and golf views.

The resort-style estate has an indoor basketball court, golf simulator, state-of-the-art home theater and a wine cellar. Exceptional outdoor spaces include the kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven, two putting greens, shuffleboard and a saltwater pool and fire pit.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime and one not to be missed,” said Diana DeCaro, executive vicepresident at DeCaro Auctions International. Broker participation is invited, 2 percent co-broke.

For more than 40 years, Daniel DeCaro has remained the foremost innovator and leader in the field of auctioning prestigious, luxury real estate assets. With a reputation of integrity and a legacy of proven effectiveness and success, DeCaro Auctions International pairs motivated sellers with astute agents and sophisticated buyers. For details, visit DeCaroAuctions.com, 800-332-3767.

THE LATEST
A 4.5-acre residential mountainside lot in Paradise Valley, Arizona, sold for $4.1 million. The ...
Arizona mountainside homesite sells for $4.1M
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties recently closed the sale of a 4.5-acre residential site in Paradise Valley, one of Arizona’s most sought-after communities. The property at 5801 N. Yucca Road sold for $4.1 million.

Through the end of July, Seasons Grocery & Deli at the Village in Lake Las Vegas is accepting n ...
Lake Las Vegas to host book drive
This month, Lake Las Vegas is helping to Spread the Word with a book drive to benefit a Henderson-based children’s literacy nonprofit. Seasons Grocery & Deli, Lake Las Vegas Water Sports and the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club are accepting new and gently used book donations throughout the month of July to benefit Spread The Word Nevada.

Ed Vance
COVID-19 will reshape how communities are designed
By Edward A. Vance Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The way we design, build and inhabit cities may never be the same. The new restrictions placed on society have provided a catalyst to rethink much of what we take for granted in the built environment.

ShareDOWNTOWN apartment complex opens
ShareDOWNTOWN, a brand-new residential apartment complex in the burgeoning Arts District of downtown Las Vegas that pairs a vibrant, stylish urban lifestyle with relaxing, personal spaces has seen significant interest from prospective renters in just the first weeks it has been open.

Regency by Toll Brothers in The Cliffs village and Affinity by Taylor Morrison in Summerlin Cen ...
Summerlin showcases variety of home designs
The master-planned community of Summerlin is teeming with options for those who prefer first-floor master bedrooms and suites. While most are located within single-story floor plans, several two-story floor plans also offer first-floor master bedrooms, bringing the total number of options in Summerlin to more than 100 — located throughout 25 neighborhoods within nine of the community’s actively selling villages.

Toll Brothers is selling some of its professionally decorated model homes at three of its Summe ...
Toll Brothers offers decorated model homes
Toll Brothers is selling some of its professionally decorated model homes at three of its Summerlin and Inspirada communities. It is a rare occasion when professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes go on the market.

Brad Brown opened his mobile flooring showroom right before the COVID-19 crisis hit. (Floor Cov ...
Summerlin couple opens mobile flooring showroom just before pandemic
Having launched a new business in late February, Brad and Kylee Brown are facing once-in-a generation challenges during the COVID-19 crisis, but that hasn’t stopped them from forging ahead and looking for the silver lining in the gray clouds.

Pulte Homes has opened a new neighborhood in Summerlin's Stonebridge village. It features two ...
Pulte opens Starling in Summerlin
Starling by Pulte Homes is open in the village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Featuring two collections of two-story homes, Starling offers five unique floor plans with spacious gathering places, sunlit kitchens and rear-covered loggias. Starling homes are priced from the low $500,000s.

Prices in Beazer Homes' Burson communities in Pahrump start in the low $200,000s. (Mark Skalny/ ...
Beazer showcases Burson communities this weekend
Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned communities on July 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.