Many Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory

March 27, 2023 - 8:41 am
 
Four Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 20 homes remaining and several more nearing ...
In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of ho ...
With limited homes remaining, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is the final opportunity to buy new i ...
In the district of Redpoint, Taylor Morrison offers two neighborhoods with fewer than 50 homes ...
Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison has fewer than 10 two-story floor plans remaining. (Summerlin)
Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers eight unique floor plans in single- and two-story elevatio ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes offers 13 unique single- and two-story attached home floor plans for age- ...
Four neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin are down to fewer than 20 homes remaining and several more are nearing sell-out. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Two neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region nestled adjacent a scenic ridgeline, offer final opportunity homes, each embracing the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. The village boasts a 4-acre park with pickleball courts and playgrounds, three schools and an indoor public aquatic center operated by Clark County.

Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison has fewer than 10 two-story floor plans remaining that range from 1,592 square feet to 2,366 square feet, priced from the $500,000s. Regency by Toll Brothers is an age-qualified, staff-gated neighborhood offering a complete active-adult lifestyle via an abundance of amenities including a first-class recreation and fitness center, pickleball courts and pools. All remaining Regency homes are single-story and range from 1,665 square feet to 1,792 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

With limited homes remaining, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is the final opportunity to buy new in The Mesa village. The neighborhood offers four two-story luxury home floor plans in an exclusive staff-gated enclave that includes its own community center. Remaining homes range from 4,398 square feet to 5,007 square feet, priced from approximately $1.5 million.

In the village of South Square, which offers an abundance of nearby neighborhood retail and service options and convenient proximity to the 215 Beltway, Trilogy by Shea Homes offers 13 unique single- and two-story attached home floor plans for age-qualified buyers 55-plus.

The community’s activities, events, concerts, classes and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle. The Outlook Club is at the center of the community and houses a resort-style pool, fitness center, culinary studio, social spaces, pickleball courts and bocce ball courts. The staff-gated neighborhood offers homes from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

Several neighborhoods in Summerlin West are nearing their final homes remaining in inventory. The area, located west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, is situated on elevated topography with stunning views from several vantage points. The neighborhoods are conveniently located near many popular Summerlin amenities including Fox Hill Climbing adventure park; The Vistas pool, community center and park; The Vistas North and South parks; and Paseos Park – all including splash pads. Several additional parks are under development.

In the Redpoint Square district, Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes has fewer than 10 paired townhomes remaining. They measure approximately 1,500 square feet and are priced from the $400,000s.

In the district of Redpoint, Taylor Morrison offers two neighborhoods with fewer than 50 homes remaining: Savannah and Castellana. Savannah offers all single-story homes in seven floor plans that range from 1,981 square feet to 2,574, priced from the mid-$600,000s. And Castellana offers eight unique floor plans in single- and two-story elevations that range from 2,066 square feet to 2,662 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

Now in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry models will be open and ready for tours beginning Saturday with a sale ...
D.R. Horton to open five Cadence neighborhoods
D.R. Horton is making a big splash today opening models for the builder’s five brand new Symmetry neighborhoods in the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson.

Skye Canyon to host Taste Tour Sunday
Get a taste of the Skye life at Skye Canyon during the first-ever Taste Tour event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tour de Summerlin, the valley’s popular cycling event for all ages and abilities, returns to ...
Tour de Summerlin returns April 22
Tour de Summerlin, one of the Las Vegas Valley’s most popular cycling events for all ages and abilities, returns to Downtown Summerlin on April 22. Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

Heritage by Lennar is one of three age-qualified neighborhoods in Summerlin that offer a comple ...
Summerlin offers age-qualified communities
For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers three actively selling neighborhoods with more than 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55-plus: Heritage by Lennar, Trilogy by Shea Homes and Regency by Toll Brothers.

In Redpoint Square is Cordillera by Toll Brothers, offering three-story townhomes priced from t ...
Summerlin offer condos, townhomes
Condos, townhomes and other urban-style options are growing in popularity in Summerlin.

A piece of Palm Springs history is for sale. The condo at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, designed ...
Famed architect’s last known project for sale; condo lists for $1,149M
A piece of Palm Springs history is now available. Located at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, an exclusive condo designed by famed architect Herbert Burns, who is known for launching the Desert Modernism movement in Palm Springs, has hit the market for $1,149,000.

Dr. Monica Larson and her husband, Eric, are California transplants who are living their best l ...
California couple finds home at Inspirada
Empty nesters with two grown sons, the Larsons stepped into the new year and their new Tri Pointe home at Arden in Henderson’s master-planned community of Inspirada in December 2022.

In Redpoint Square is Cordillera by Toll Brothers that offers three contemporary three-story to ...
New Summerlin neighborhoods offer options
Summerlin rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, new and interest list-forming neighborhoods continue to broaden residential options for buyers seeking the home of their dreams.

Trilogy by Shea Homes Trilogy by Shea Homes won the Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the coun ...
Trilogy wins national Gold Award for Cabochon Club at Sunstone
Trilogy by Shea Homes won the Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the country for the Cabochon Club at Trilogy Sunstone. The award was announced at the recent National Association of Home Builders show, which was held in Las Vegas.

The 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building, is the newest addition to Downtown Summ ...
1700 Pavilion opens in Downtown Summerlin
Downtown Summerlin recently celebrated the opening of its newest addition — 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building that gives a new meaning to workplace amenities.

