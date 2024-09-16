94°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Media outlets report hikers love Summerlin

The community’s proximity to Red Rock Canyon also significantly enhances quality of life for ...
The community’s proximity to Red Rock Canyon also significantly enhances quality of life for Summerlin residents. (Summerlin)
Red Rock Canyon National Conservaton Area, which frames the west edge of Summerlin, plays a maj ...
Red Rock Canyon National Conservaton Area, which frames the west edge of Summerlin, plays a major role in Las Vegas’ distinction as one of the best cities for hiking. (Summerlin)
More Stories
The Cadence Car Show is planned for Oct. 13, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly ...
Cadence Car Show revs up for Oct. 13 return
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Touchstone Living’s Tom McCormick cut the ribbon ...
Touchstone’s east valley community opens 6-acre park
Summerlin offers more than 60 unique floor plans in approximately 12 neighborhoods throughout s ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready new homes
Trilogy’s Cabochon Club, was named Best 55+ Amenity in the US by the National Association of ...
Trilogy Sunstone offers summer-end incentives
Provided Content
September 15, 2024 - 5:19 pm
 

Las Vegas ranks as one of the best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to several publications and blogs, including HGTV, Conde Nast Traveler, Urban Outdoors and Bearfoot Theory.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal also acknowledged the region’s outdoor boon and appeal, asking area hikers to rank the region’s best hikes. According to local hikers, the top hike is located at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area adjacent to Summerlin.

HGTV recently ranked Las Vegas among the top 25 U.S. cities for hiking based on proximity to green spaces, hiking trails, waterfalls and mountains, emphasizing Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s 30-minute drive from the Strip. For Summerlin residents, the community’s proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which frames its western edge, makes hiking not only accessible and convenient, but also stunningly scenic thanks to the area’s signature red rock formations.

“That 30-minute drive to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is only five to 10 minutes for residents of Summerlin, depending on where they live in the community,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin at Howard Hughes, the community’s developer.

“A draw for tourists as well as world-class hikers and rock climbers seeking the ultimate outdoor adventure, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is in Summerlin’s backyard, making it a popular playground for community residents,” Bisterfeldt said. “From casual hikes for beginners to skilled hikers looking for a challenge, Red Rock Canyon has it all.”

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s Calico Tanks Trail ranked as the No. 1 best hike in Las Vegas based on feedback from hikers in the Las Vegas Valley. The trail’s moderate difficulty rating, occasional hidden pools dependent on rainfall accumulation and expansive views of the valley solidified its top ranking.

“With a 4.8-star rating from 6,049 app users, the Calico Tanks Trail at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area takes hikers up over 400 feet through Red Rock’s red sandstone cliffs that were formed between 180-190 million years ago,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. “Red Rock Canyon gives the trail a ‘moderate’ difficulty rating, as the trail includes uneven terrain and some rock scrambling. There are also large cliffs and dropoffs on the trail. Depending on rainfall, the trail can sometimes lead to a hidden pool of water, users on the app say. Thankfully, for hikers, the trail always leads to a grand view of the Las Vegas Valley. This out-and-back hike takes around two hours to complete, according to Red Rock Canyon’s trail guide.”

For a complete list of hikes at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, visit redrockcanyonlv.org.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Touchstone Living’s Tom McCormick cut the ribbon ...
Touchstone’s east valley community opens 6-acre park
Provided Content

Touchstone Living’s Independence community is announcing the official opening of Independence Park, a nearly 6-acre site offering resort-style amenities to Independence homeowners, including two pools, picnic facilities and large grassy areas.

Summerlin offers more than 60 unique floor plans in approximately 12 neighborhoods throughout s ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready new homes
Provided Content

For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of Summerlin homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

Trilogy’s Cabochon Club, was named Best 55+ Amenity in the US by the National Association of ...
Trilogy Sunstone offers summer-end incentives
Provided Content

Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas offers incentives on select quick move-in designer homes to close out the summer.

From Sept. 21-23, the community is invited to participate in a variety of activities at Lake La ...
Lake Las Vegas to host INSPIRE weekend Sept 21-23
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas and the Inspiring Children Foundation are bringing back INSPIRE Weekend for its second year. From Sept. 21-23, the community is invited to participate in a variety of activities at Lake Las Vegas, including a 5K run/walk, pickleball tournaments, a classic English high tea and the INSPIRE Golf Tournament. Proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Inspiring Children Foundation.

Summerlin has achieved LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), becomi ...
Summerlin earns USGBC’s LEED precertification
Provided Content

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced Summerlin has achieved LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming Nevada’s first master-planned community to achieve this distinction.

Henderson master-planned community Cadence was ranked as the fourth fastest-selling community i ...
Cadence ranks in Top 5 nationwide
Provided Content

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, is ranked as the fourth fastest-selling community in the nation by RCLCO.

Five neighborhoods in Summerlin have limited home inventory remaining, and in many cases, neigh ...
Five Summerlin neighborhoods reach final inventory
Provided Content

Five Summerlin neighborhoods have limited home inventory remaining, and in many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

From left, Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director, Summerlin Community Ass ...
Summerlin students receive college scholarships
Provided Content

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, Howard Hughes, recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Tri Pointe Homes’ kitchen design in the new Citrine neighborhood sold the home to Courtney an ...
Couple chooses Tri Pointe’s Citrine neighborhood
Provided Content

For Courtney and Luis Solis, who recently moved into their second Las Vegas Tri Pointe Home, it was unrivaled customer service that influenced them to only consider homes built by Tri Pointe.

MORE STORIES