Media outlets report hikers love Summerlin

Red Rock Canyon National Conservaton Area, which frames the west edge of Summerlin, plays a major role in Las Vegas’ distinction as one of the best cities for hiking. (Summerlin)

Las Vegas ranks as one of the best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to several publications and blogs, including HGTV, Conde Nast Traveler, Urban Outdoors and Bearfoot Theory.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal also acknowledged the region’s outdoor boon and appeal, asking area hikers to rank the region’s best hikes. According to local hikers, the top hike is located at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area adjacent to Summerlin.

HGTV recently ranked Las Vegas among the top 25 U.S. cities for hiking based on proximity to green spaces, hiking trails, waterfalls and mountains, emphasizing Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s 30-minute drive from the Strip. For Summerlin residents, the community’s proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which frames its western edge, makes hiking not only accessible and convenient, but also stunningly scenic thanks to the area’s signature red rock formations.

“That 30-minute drive to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is only five to 10 minutes for residents of Summerlin, depending on where they live in the community,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin at Howard Hughes, the community’s developer.

“A draw for tourists as well as world-class hikers and rock climbers seeking the ultimate outdoor adventure, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is in Summerlin’s backyard, making it a popular playground for community residents,” Bisterfeldt said. “From casual hikes for beginners to skilled hikers looking for a challenge, Red Rock Canyon has it all.”

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s Calico Tanks Trail ranked as the No. 1 best hike in Las Vegas based on feedback from hikers in the Las Vegas Valley. The trail’s moderate difficulty rating, occasional hidden pools dependent on rainfall accumulation and expansive views of the valley solidified its top ranking.

“With a 4.8-star rating from 6,049 app users, the Calico Tanks Trail at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area takes hikers up over 400 feet through Red Rock’s red sandstone cliffs that were formed between 180-190 million years ago,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. “Red Rock Canyon gives the trail a ‘moderate’ difficulty rating, as the trail includes uneven terrain and some rock scrambling. There are also large cliffs and dropoffs on the trail. Depending on rainfall, the trail can sometimes lead to a hidden pool of water, users on the app say. Thankfully, for hikers, the trail always leads to a grand view of the Las Vegas Valley. This out-and-back hike takes around two hours to complete, according to Red Rock Canyon’s trail guide.”

For a complete list of hikes at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, visit redrockcanyonlv.org.

