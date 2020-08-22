105°F
Meet the 2021 dogs of Downtown Summerlin

August 22, 2020 - 12:18 pm
 

Downtown Summerlin has chosen 13 pups for its third annual Dogs of Downtown Summerlin social contest. The dogs will be featured in the 2021 calendar. The photo shoot will be held Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

The must-have-for-dog-lovers 2021 calendar features one pup each month photographed on-site at Downtown Summerlin. Each pets will spotlight one of the year’s 12 months in addition to a special four-legged cover model.

Calendars will be available for sale in October for $10 each at Downtown Summerlin Concierge. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar will benefit The Animal Foundation.

For more on Downtown Summerlin, visit summerlin.com or call Concierge at 702-832-1055.

Downtown Summerlin is part of a planned urban center, serving the entire Las Vegas Valley. It includes retail, entertainment, office, hotel and multifamily residential elements, all designed to create a vibrant, walkable urban core within the award-winning 22,500-acre Summerlin master planned community.

Downtown Summerlin totals nearly 400 acres and features more than 125 stores and restaurants in a streetscape-shopping environment with pedestrian thoroughfares and dynamic storefronts.

The first phase of development opened to the public in October 2014. Today, Downtown Summerlin is also home to City National Arena, practice facility for the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity minor league baseball stadium. Downtown Summerlin boasts two Class-A office towers that encompass a combined 380,000 square feet.

In addition to Downtown Summerlin’s two luxury multifamily developments, Constellation and Tanager, more than 4,000 attached residences are planned at Downtown Summerlin to create a high-density urban residential community comprised of apartments, condominiums, lofts and brownstones. Additional information can be found at downtownsummerlin.com.

The Animal Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of animals in the Las Vegas Valley.

To promote the humane treatment of animals, The Animal Foundation operates one of the highest volume single-site animal shelters in America, saving more than 24,000 pets in 2019.

Additionally, the shelter’s services include adoptions; lost and found; low-cost spay and neuter, vaccinations and microchipping in addition to many other lifesaving programs.

In June 2015, The Animal Foundation announced Mission: Possible 2020, its strategic initiative to save the lives of all healthy and treatable animals who enter their care by the end of the year 2020.

To learn more about The Animal Foundation or to view adoptable pets online, visit animalfoundation.com.

