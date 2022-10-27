Meet the Tri Pointe marketing team

When purchasing a new home, buyers don’t generally think of the role marketing may have played in their decision, but it’s exactly that “make magic behind the scenes” mentality that makes Tri Pointe Homes marketing team tick.

The Tri Pointe Homes marketing team includes from left, Traci Sexton-Hall, Lateek Bailey and Alyx Whipple. (Eric Jamison, Studio J)

Led by Traci Sexton-Hall, Tri Pointe Homes marketing director, the Las Vegas team also includes Lateek Bailey, digital marketing specialist, and Alyx Whipple, marketing coordinator. Together, this dynamic trio, all of whom graduated from UNLV and stayed in Las Vegas to grow their careers in the homebuilding industry, understands their job to position Tri Pointe Homes as one of the region’s premium builders with a 70-year track record building quality homes throughout Southern Nevada. They also understand it’s their job to help Tri Pointe Homes connect with prospective buyers and share the Tri Pointe Homes story so buyers can make the best possible decisions when purchasing a new home.

Via a range of marketing platforms, including advertising, public relations, community relations and social media, the team creates innovative campaigns and messages about what makes Tri Pointe special, including the fact the company was recently named one of Fortune Magazine’s Best Place to Work. The publication recently revealed that 93 percent of Tri Pointe team members said it was a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Working largely without fanfare, the team’s work is foundational to the success of the entire Tri Pointe team.

“Our goal is to create messaging that resonates with our future homebuyers, ensuring they understand that a Tri Pointe Home, anywhere throughout the Las Vegas Valley, is a quality home that includes an entire team to help buyers through the process of purchasing and building a new home,” said Klif Andrews, Las Vegas division president, Tri Pointe Homes.

Sexton-Hall, who was named the Gold Award Winner for Marketing Professional of the Year at The Nationals by the National Association of Home Builders in 2022, has been in the homebuilding industry for more than two decades. In addition to overseeing the builder’s traditional marketing efforts, she is responsible for tracking construction timelines for model homes through grand openings, ensuring the models are merchandised in ways that will resonate with buyers, embodying the latest trends. As such, she is a highly versatile team member in the Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas division.

“If you’ve ever liked one of our social media posts, read a blog, perused the Tri Pointe website, received a neighborhood email, attended a community grand opening or event, supported a Tri Pointe Homes charitable cause or purchased a Tri Pointe home, then you’ve interacted with our marketing team’s work,” Sexton-Hall said.

Bailey’s work, which includes creating virtual and digital assets, makes it easy for homebuyers to shop for a home online or tour a model home virtually, a feature that is particularly helpful for homebuyers who are relocating from other cities.

For Whipple, who joined Tri Pointe in 2021, it’s Tri Pointe’s new community grand openings that get her creative juices flowing. “It’s all hands-on deck when we open a new community,” Whipple said, “We have communities and homes across the valley from Summerlin to Henderson and North Las Vegas to the southwest. The diversity of locations, modern designs and communities always keeps us hopping and our jobs interesting. I also enjoy keeping buyers informed about upcoming homesite availability and writing a monthly team member newsletter.”

“These talented professionals are an invaluable part of our team,” Andrews said. “It’s an important part of our culture to market our brand, our values and our commitment to our customers and the community. And this team works every day to make our homebuyer experience a premium one.”