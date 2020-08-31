Merlin wins national award for Lake Las Vegas Home

Merlin Custom Home Builders was awarded the Gold Nugget Award of Merit for Best Custom Home over 8,000 square feet at the 2020 Pacific Coast Builders Conference virtual awards ceremony held on July 24. Merlin received the builder’s award for its “Water’s Edge” Show Home at Lake Las Vegas.

Merlin Custom Home Builders was awarded the Gold Nugget Award of Merit for Best Custom Home over 8,000 square feet at the 2020 Pacific Coast Builders Conference virtual awards ceremony held July 24. Merlin received the builder’s award for its “Water’s Edge” show home at Lake Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious Gold Nugget Award of Merit and thank PCBC for recognizing Merlin amongst the top builders in the U.S and internationally,” said Steve Jones, founder and CEO of Merlin Custom Home Builders. “We are also grateful to our extraordinary partners on the Water’s Edge home — Raintree Investment Corp., Swaback Partners and Studio V. Interiors.

Water’s Edge is the first custom home built in Lake Las Vegas’ Estates at Reflection Bay. The extraordinary home has both visual and physical connections to the lake, sitting on its own peninsula and capturing stunning views of the lake, close and distant mountains, and the golf course from all main livable spaces.

The two-story contemporary home marries indoor and outdoor living experiences. The outdoor living space captures the essence of a contemporary desert estate through the use of clean, hard-edged minimalism and materials such as concrete and metals, while the indoor living space reflects sophistication and comfort throughout.

Developed by Raintree Investment and designed by Swaback Partners, PLLC, the 8,597-square-foot, award-winning home was featured in Luxury Las Vegas magazine and was previously awarded a Silver Nugget Award for design and architecture by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. Interior design was provided by Studio V. Interiors.

“This is the first modern architecture in Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “We chose the homesite very intentionally. Our vision was to bring contemporary architecture to Lake Las Vegas and to have this home truly be connected to the lake. Architect Vern Swaback, the last living apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright, was involved in the design and his style is evident in the open floor plan, multiple overhangs and highlights of nature throughout the estate.”

The largest homebuilding trade show representing the West Coast region, PCBC aims to advance the art, science and business of housing. The Gold Nugget Awards, known as the “Academy Awards” of the building industry, are presented at the conclusion of the annual show to the industry’s top innovators in design, planning and development.

The 2020 merit award winners and one grand prize winner were selected by a panel of top industry experts from more than 600 U.S. and international entries in over 50 categories, including single-family production, custom homes, commercial, office, renovations, mixed-use, affordable, multifamily and site planning.

The Gold Nugget Award competition is open to builders, developers, architects, interior merchandisers/ designers and land planners with communities and projects throughout the United States and internationally.

Merlin Custom Home Builders is a nationally recognized, award-winning firm specializing in the design and construction of spectacular homes and estates as well as multimillion-dollar high-rise penthouse apartment build-outs. Doing business in the Las Vegas area for more than 30 years, Merlin’s name has become synonymous with unique custom home building.

In 2017, Merlin was awarded the prestigious National Custom Home Builder of the Year 2017 by the NAHB. It also has been honored to build a home for the Street of Dreams at MacDonald Highlands, as well as The New American Home 2004.

In addition, Merlin has the distinction of building custom homes for two past presidents of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and for many top gaming and corporate executives in Las Vegas.