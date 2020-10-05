75°F
Mesa Ridge in Summerlin opens seven home models

Provided Content
October 5, 2020 - 8:11 am
 

Seven new model homes from two collections — Sky View and Peak — are now open at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

A gated enclave of 322 modern one- and two-story homes, Mesa Ridge features 13 model homes that showcase a sampling of the neighborhood’s 14 unique designs with open floor plans from 3,236 square feet to 5,007 square feet within four distinct collections from the high $700,000s to the high $900,000s.

Located in The Mesa village and nestled against the Spring Mountain ridgeline, Mesa Ridge homes offer unobstructed views of the neighborhood’s spectacular natural backdrop. And while Mesa Ridge residents enjoy access to all Summerlin amenities, including access to the adjacent 19-acre Mesa Park, the neighborhood boasts its own amenities for the exclusive use of those who call it home, including a resort-style pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchen, social lounge, bocce court, fitness center and, coming this fall, a Mesa Ridge-exclusive amenity center.

Among the new model homes are four two-story floor plans in the Sky View collection that range from 4,398 square feet to 5,007 square feet, priced from the low $900,000s. The largest homes in Mesa Ridge, Sky View homes boast open-concept floor plans offering from four to six bedrooms and 4½ to 6½ baths and featuring unique appointments and modern architecture throughout with an abundance of indoor/outdoor space. Many homes offer mountain and city views.

Three new single-story model homes are open from Mesa Ridge’s Peak Collection. The homes range from 3,624 square feet to 4,694, priced from the mid-$900,000s. This enclave has its own gate within a gate for added privacy. Peak collection homes feature contemporary architectural finishes and offer three to four bedrooms and 3½ to 4⅓ baths.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing, Summerlin, Mesa Ridge continues to meet the demand for spacious, luxury living.

“Families of all ages and sizes, professional couples and even retirees, appreciate these stunningly gorgeous homes where the options for luxury living are endless,” Bisterfeldt said. “The location adjacent the Spring Mountains near community amenities like Mesa Park and just minutes from Downtown Summerlin makes Mesa Ridge a must-see if you’re in the market for a luxury home.”

Other collections at Mesa Ridge include Overlook, offering 73 all single-story homes with modern architecture and exceptional interior design. The collection’s three models range from 3,236 square feet to 3,467 square feet and are priced from the mid-$800,000s. The homes offer three to four bedrooms, 3½ to 4½ baths and feature 10-foot to 16-foot ceilings with unique indoor/outdoor living spaces. Overlook offers exceptional luxury with city and mountain views.

And finally, the View Point collection features luxury, two-story homes with modern appointments and open floor plans ranging from 4,319 square feet to 4,692 square feet, starting in the high $700,000s. The homes offer four to five bedrooms and 4½ to 5½ baths.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

