Mesa Ridge to unveil luxury model homes Oct. 26

On Saturday, area home seekers are invited to celebrate the grand opening of six model homes at Mesa Ridge, a luxury Summerlin community from Toll Brothers.

Mesa Ridge, a luxury Summerlin community by Toll Brothers, will celebrate the grand opening of six model homes Saturday. (Toll Brothers)

On Saturday, area home seekers are invited to celebrate the grand opening of six model homes at Mesa Ridge, a luxury Summerlin community from Toll Brothers.

Nestled in the foothills of the Spring Mountains, Mesa Ridge is an exclusive staff-gated community that boasts majestic city and mountain views. The community offers homebuyers four collections of luxury homes: View Point, Overlook, Sky View and The Peak.

The collections feature opulent one- and two-story home designs with versatile floor plans on expansive homesites, and those looking to build in Mesa Ridge will have 14 distinct home designs to choose from.

The Mesa Ridge model home grand opening event will feature model home tours and light refreshments. Toll Brothers will be showcasing six of the community’s exceptional, designer-decorated home designs, three in each of the View Point and Overlook collections. The View Point and Overlook collections feature modern architecture across seven expansive home designs from 3,236 square feet to 4,692 square feet.

The View Point collection offers the perfect combination of new home luxury and optimal living space in two-story home designs, and the Overlook collection features opulent single-story living with contemporary open floor plans perfect for entertaining.

Beyond beautiful homes, Mesa Ridge will offer residents an unmatched, authentically modern lifestyle. Residents will have an on-site clubhouse with a resort-style pool, fitness room, social lounge, fire pits, outdoor kitchen and boccie ball courts. Mesa Ridge, next to the 19-acre Mesa Park, is near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment.

The on-site sales center and model homes are open Monday noon-6 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and are at 5350 Mesa Park Drive.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. The company operates in 22 states and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.