Michigan Couple chooses Trilogy in Summerlin

Detroit, Michigan natives Jeff and Ann Feld live at Trilogy by Shea Homes, an active adult community in Summerlin. (Trilogy)

Detroit, Michigan natives Jeff and Ann Feld, made a part-time leap to Las Vegas in 1998 after their two boys left the nest, purchasing a town house near Summerlin Hospital Medical Center as a second home. Jeff Feld’s busy veterinarian practice in Farmington Hills, where Ann also worked, made the couple frequent flyers between Las Vegas and Michigan, a routine the couple has continued through the years to visit their growing family that now includes four grandchildren.

By 2004, the Felds knew Summerlin was the place they wanted to be, so the couple upgraded to a single-family home with a backyard pool in The Vistas, perfect for visits from their grandkids and friends fleeing cold Michigan winters. Fast forward to 2018, and the couple made yet another leap to become the very first residents at Trilogy in Summerlin by Shea Homes, a community of attached homes and resort amenities that caters exclusively to active adults 55 and older.

“We’ve never had so many friends and had so many opportunities to make new friends as we do now,” Ann Feld said. “The lifestyle at Trilogy is so full, fun and active, and there is never a shortage of things to do, places to go or people to meet. Even taking out the garbage can turn into social hour, where I sometimes end up at a neighbor’s house for coffee.”

Jeff Feld, a bona fide fitness nut, is known to take up to three or four classes a day at the Trilogy clubhouse, from yoga and tai chi to Pilates and aquatics. “It’s all in a day’s work. Only it’s not work. It’s fun and invigorating,” he said. “We think twice about travel now because we don’t want to miss what’s going on at Trilogy and taking day trips with our friends to explore Las Vegas. We love going to The Smith Center, Vegas Golden Knights games and now, the Aviators at nearby Las Vegas Ballpark. We’ve even traveled to wine country in Temecula and to Alaska for a cruise with our now fast friends made at Trilogy.”

A die-hard Red Wings fan, Jeff Feld surprised his Michigan friends when he visited his home state last season to attend a hockey game between the Knights and the Red Wings.

“When I took off my jacket to reveal a Knights jersey, my longtime Michigan buddies about fell off their chairs,” he said. “Like everyone else in Las Vegas, I fell in love with the Knights. You could say I now have two favorite teams.”

A fan of the master-planned community concept, Jeff Feld noticed right away, when the couple first moved to Summerlin, its beautiful and well-maintained streetscapes, trails and walkways.

“Summerlin is clean and feels safe. We couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. And now with Downtown Summerlin, there is even more to do right in our own backyard. It doesn’t get better than that.”

The Felds’ favorite spots at Downtown Summerlin include Lazy Dog, California Pizza Kitchen and Maggiano’s, where the couple just held a party for Jeff Feld’s 70th birthday.

“Summerlin is now our full-time home,” Ann Feld said. “When Jeff and I were college students at Michigan State University so many years ago, we could never have imagined living in Las Vegas, but today, we are truly living our best lives right here in Summerlin at Trilogy.”

Located near South Town Centre Drive and Flamingo Road, Trilogy in Summerlin is one of Shea Homes’ 14 Trilogy resort communities nationwide. Its National Lifestyle Program has many platforms that connect all Trilogy communities across the country for international travel, health and wellness seminars and reciprocal access.

Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with 9,600 square feet of indoor space and 2,100 square feet of outdoor space, is the heart and activity center of the neighborhood. The Club is home to Amelia’s Kitchen, a culinary studio available for private parties and bookings and ideal for cooking classes and demonstrations; bocce and pickleball courts; a resort-style pool; a Zen/Dog park and a fitness studio called Afturburn. The Overlook, a second-story sports and game lounge inside the Club, offers spectacular views of the Strip.

The community features 354 attached homes in three distinct collections encompassing a total of 13 unique single-floor plans, from paired, courtyard and vertical duplex plans. Sophisticated homes feature multilevel designs that are thoughtfully planned to place all the main living areas and the master suites on a single level.

All Trilogy homes feature modern, open floor plans that encourage true indoor-outdoor living. Options include casitas, guest suites and private elevators. Homes are designed to encourage entertaining and offer reduced maintenance, catering to an increasing number of active adults seeking a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle that makes it easier to travel.

Trilogy’s Resort collection offers four floor plans from 1,538 square feet to 2,649 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 3½ baths.

The Resort collection is priced from the high $400,000s. Trilogy’s Modern collection includes four floor plans from 2,236 square feet to 2,748 square feet and priced from the high $500,000s. These homes offer two to three bedrooms and up to 3½ baths.

And finally, Trilogy’s Luxe collection features five floor plans from 2,089 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. All Luxe models offer two bedrooms and 2½ baths with expansive great rooms ideal for entertaining. Luxe models also include casita and guest loft options, main level living and outdoor decks overlooking the valley.

