Millennials find sense of community in Inspirada

Joe Gretsch, a University of Montana graduate, and his wife, Autumn, a UNLV graduate, are recent newlyweds, who started looking for their first home together last year. Both Midwest natives, they were looking for a neighborhood with a sense of community reminiscent of their childhood. After a few months of exploring, their Realtor recommended they visit Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson.

Inspirada Joe and Autumn Gretsch purchased their first home in Inspirada and Autumn’s sister, Amber, who lives with them, also teaches at Pinecrest Academy Inspirada campus.

Joe Gretsch, a University of Montana graduate, and his wife, Autumn, a UNLV graduate, are newlyweds, who started looking for their first home together last year. Both Midwest natives, they were looking for a neighborhood with a sense of community reminiscent of their childhood. After a few months of exploring, their Realtor recommended they visit Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson.

“We drove into Inspirada and were instantly overcome with good vibes about the area,” Autumn said. “The attractive landscaping, variety of homes and the sense of security were among the many reasons why we fell in love with Inspirada. We are excited to watch this community grow, and to planting roots and raising our kids here someday.”

They bought a three-bedroom town home in March and have participated in many of the resident activities and events, including the fresh52 farmers’ markets.

“One of our favorite pastimes is enjoying coffee at Jolly Beans Cafe before strolling the farmers markets for seasonal produce and local honey. Our dog, Mason, also loves being a four-legged resident here. We are so proud that he will be featured in the upcoming Inspirada dog calendar!” Autumn said.

Autumn’s sister, Amber, also a UNLV graduate, is a teacher at Pinecrest Academy Inspirada campus and lives with the Gretsches. Amber appreciates the Inspirada lifestyle and enjoys a scenic bike ride to work every morning. She hopes to buy her first home in the community soon.

Autumn and Joe have become friends with many of their neighbors, who look out for each other and make a genuine effort to welcome newcomers. They have watered their neighbors’ plants when they were away.

“We have truly embraced our life as Inspirada residents and would recommend the community to anyone looking for a home. We’ve only lived here several months but have already met people from all walks of life, including other young couples, families with children and retirees. We look back at our homebuying journey and realize the frustration and wait was worth ultimately discovering our dream home,” Autumn said.

Inspirada is ranked the ninth best-selling master-plan in the nation.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, Inspirada is home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

It is home to four parks: Solista, Capriola, Potenza and Aventura. Features among the sites are resident-only heated pools, BBQ/picnic areas, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog park. For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.