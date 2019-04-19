Mira Villa offers virtual reality tour of condo community

Toll Brothers Home shoppers can view floor plans at Mira Villa, a Summerlin condo community, by Toll Brothers, with virtual reality technology.

At Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a resort-style community of luxury condos within the Canyons village of Summerlin, homebuyers can walk through five single-level home designs, each ranging from 2,052 square feet to just under 4,000 square feet — without ever leaving the sales center. It’s all thanks to the latest in virtual reality technology.

It’s something visitors can experience at a taste of life event today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event also will feature samplings of tasty light bites from a neighborhood eatery.

“Virtual reality is a fantastic way for homebuyers to experience what the homes will look and feel like by having the opportunity to virtually walk through them,” said Scott James, Las Vegas division president.

Using VR headsets, visitors to the Mira Villa sales center can take an immersive virtual reality tour of the entire community and the available home designs, making their way through the rooms of the homes, each one exquisitely designed and decorated down to the smallest detail, including the golf course views from the wraparound verandas.

Mira Villa home designs feature elevated single-level living, direct elevator access, gourmet kitchens, master suites and private garage parking.

“You can pick the floor plans you are interested in, and even ‘walk out’ onto each home’s veranda to see the views afforded from that particular vantage point,” James explained.

The views at Mira Villa are spectacular, with homes overlooking Angel Park championship golf course, the city skyline and scenic mountain ranges. Recreational opportunities abound within the resort-style community and in the surrounding village, including a private community pool, private clubhouse, multiple local spa and park areas, and The Canyons walking paths.

Mira Villa is also close to Tivoli Village and Boca Park shopping and dining and major commuter routes.

The sales center is also open seven days a week; interested home seekers can call 844-836-5263 to learn more.