MorningStar at The Canyons to break ground this summer

MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have acquired a 3.67-acre property in Las Vegas. Representing the project partners’ continued geographic expansion and first joint venture in the state, MorningStar at The Canyons is planned for a groundbreaking this summer.

MorningStar at The Canyons will be near the intersection of Alta Drive and Hualapai Way. The 196,000-square-foot, four-story building will offer 168 total units, consisting of 95 independent living, 49 assisted living and 24 memory care units. (MorningStar) Senior Living

“We are pleased to establish our footprint in Las Vegas with the introduction of MorningStar at The Canyons, a community that will offer a diverse mix of living spaces for our future residents,” said Matt Turner, managing partner at MorningStar Senior Living. “MorningStar at The Canyons will introduce local residents, as well as those new to the area, to our state-of-the-art residences with first-class amenities and we anticipate our approach to senior living communities will be well-received by this market.”

The property plans to feature a range of amenities specifically designed for a social, active and well-rounded lifestyle, including an outdoor bar, pool and hot tub, a movie theatre, salon, gym for fitness and yoga, multiple indoor and outdoor dining venues and a club room terrace with views of the Las Vegas Strip.

“This expansion into a new market not only signals Confluent Senior Living’s ability to capture the demand for our communities across the nation, but it speaks to the strength of our continued partnership and shared vision with MorningStar,” said John Reinsma, president of Confluent Senior Living. “MorningStar at The Canyons will be located within a highly desirable and thriving submarket of Las Vegas, and based on its surrounding communities this is the perfect destination for us to continue growing a portfolio with our partners at MorningStar.”

In 2020, MorningStar and Confluent introduced the senior living industry to whole health standards, a design and development approach for existing and new properties representing comprehensive, holistic measures that incorporate the latest protections for residents’ physical health while advancing features essential to mental health. The partners will continue implementing these proactive, precautionary and innovative features in the MorningStar at The Canyons to prioritize resident wellness.

Confluent Senior Living, a subsidiary of Denver-based Confluent Development, serves as the project owner and MorningStar Senior Living as operator. MorningStar at The Canyons will represent the 14th joint venture across six states for the co-developers and project partners.

About MorningStar Senior Living

An integrated developer, owner and operator of premier retirement communities, MorningStar’s portfolio encompasses over 40 properties under operation or development representing 5,000-plus units under management or in development in 12 states in the Midwest and Western United States. Offering independent living, assisted living and memory care, MorningStar is privileged to elevate life for those who taught the rest of us how to live. For more information, visit MorningStarSeniorLiving.com.

About Confluent Senior Living

Confluent Senior Living is a national developer and investor of senior projects. Confluent Senior Living partners with a variety of industry-renowned senior living operators across the U.S. An expert in developing, buying and selling senior living communities, Confluent Senior Living has a national senior housing portfolio of award-winning communities. Confluent Senior Living is a subsidiary of Confluent Development, a Denver-based, full-service real estate investment and development firm that owns and develops ground-up commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, visit ConfluentSeniorLiving.com.