Moro Rock opens in Summerlin

November 21, 2020 - 12:11 pm
 
Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes has opened in Redpoint Square, the newest district in the ...
Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes has opened in Redpoint Square, the newest district in the master-planned community of Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes, is open in Redpoint Square, the newest district in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, Redpoint Square is beginning to take shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

Offering two duet-style town homes, Moro Rock’s Urban Collection features two distinctive, open and contemporary floor plans: the Boston offers 1,510 square feet; and the Chicago floor plan is 1,520 square feet. Both two-story paired-homes include three bedrooms, 2½ baths, and a two-car garage. Both models are priced from the low $300,000s.

Hallmarks of Moro Rock’s spacious floor plans include 9-foot ceilings on both levels, covered outdoor living spaces, a second-floor laundry room conveniently located near bedrooms and dozens of ways to personalize with fixtures and finishes.

Nearby schools include Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School, Ernest Becker Middle School and Palo Verde High School.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Summerlin West is the next chapter in the community’s 30-year history as one of the country’s premier and top-selling master plans, and Moro Rock is the perfect first neighborhood to mark the beginning of the new village.

“The Summerlin West area is planned to include an exciting and diverse mix of home styles via the community’s largest offering to date of more urban-style homes with smaller footprints,” Bisterfeldt said. “This is in response to growing demand from multigenerations — millennials to empty nesters and retirees — for more experiential lifestyles encouraged by smaller homes. At the same time, Summerlin West will feature many single-family neighborhoods in a variety of sizes and price points, along with estates and luxury living opportunities. In Summerlin West, we are creating a truly diverse region of the community that will resonate with a wide variety of homebuyers seeking a 21st-century lifestyle.”

According to Bisterfeldt, plans for Summerlin West call for several schools, parks and an abundance of open space — all features typical of the community. Situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, the Summerlin West location boasts select areas with beautiful vantage points and vistas.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. The City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 150 floor plans in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation.

Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

Acacia Ranch, Beazer Homes' newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, will hold a grand ...
Beazer to host grand opening for North Las Vegas development
Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is conveniently located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 and U.S. Highway 95 freeways.

Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes is one of a dozen neighborhoods in the master-planned community o ...
Several Summerlin neighborhoods near completion
More than one dozen neighborhoods within the master-planned community of Summerlin are inching toward complete sell-out with fewer than 100 total homes still remaining throughout these neighborhoods.

Beazer Homes offers single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista, a gated Henderson community of ...
Beazer showcases Tierra Vista community in Henderson
Fall in love with the collection of new single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista by Beazer Homes. Tierra Vista is a gated community of 55 homesites in the quiet suburbs of northeast Henderson. Starting from the $370,000s, the community delivers exceptional value, offering spacious floor plans on large homesites, each built according to the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including th ...
Cadence offers homes with three-car garages
Storage, comfortable parking space and more await homebuyers seeking three-car garages at Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson.

Tom Blanchard
Housing market has rising prices, short supply
A report released Friday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices rising while the housing supply keeps shrinking, putting the local housing market in the unusual position of looking a lot like the rest of the country.

Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes is a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force B ...
Homes for the holidays at Beazer’s Cliffs at Dover community
This holiday season, give yourself the gift that will last a lifetime — a new home at Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes. Cliffs at Dover, a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force Base, challenges the notion that you can’t have it all for an affordable price. Each home features a spacious layout and includes refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer and window coverings, plus access to resort-style amenities, including a community pool, fitness center and lounge. With home prices starting at $204,240, Cliffs at Dover homebuyers receive unbeatable new home value.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
CCIM Southern Nevada will hold its Real Estate Investment Outlook Virtual Luncheon Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. with speaker Dr. Peter Linneman, founding principal of Lineman Associates.

Lake Las Vegas Reflection Bay Golf Course. (Lake Las Vegas)
Henderson golf facility produces tournament winning players
In just two years since it opened, the High Performance Golf Institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club is already producing champions. Michael Sarro and Morgan Goldstein, both Las Vegas locals, took the championship titles at their respective Men’s and Women’s 2020 Nevada State Amateur Championships this summer.

Rock Rink opens Nov. 13 at Downtown Summerlin to kick off the 2020 holiday season. New this yea ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2020 holiday season
The 2020 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin on Nov. 13 with the opening of outdoor ice skating at Rock Rink presented by Pardee Homes, back for another year of family skating fun. New this year, are 200,000 additional twinkling lights throughout the destination, along with strolling carolers every Friday and Saturday night. Returning is the popular holiday train that runs continually around Rock Rink and a 40-foot tree, along with a special night to celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 14 in partnership with Jewish Nevada.

HomeAid Southern Nevada is the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders A ...
HomeAid Southern Nevada to renovate homeless shelter
HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has announced its plan to renovate the Poverello House in Henderson. HomeAid will provide time and materials to improve amenities at the day shelter, benefiting homeless individuals.