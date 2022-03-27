76°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Mortgage tips for homeowners and buyers

By Andy Swanton Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
March 27, 2022 - 8:59 am
 
Andy Swanton
Andy Swanton
Andy Swanton
Andy Swanton

Recently, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point. With up to six more rate increases earmarked through the end of the year, homeowners with an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) will likely begin scrambling to convert to fixed-rate loans, while new homebuyers will jump on purchasing a home sooner rather than later to lock-in lower loan rates. Here are a few things homeowners should know about fixed-rates v. ARM.

Understand how and when an ARM resets

ARMs allow homebuyers to lock in a rate for a set amount of time, such as three, five, seven or 10 years. When that agreed upon period of time ends, the mortgage resets to a rate that is tied to a specific index, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), plus some margin.

While interest rates can go up or down, based on the index, some ARMs have a cap on how high your rate can go, and also a floor on how low your rate can go.

Also, while adjustments to the interest rate typically happen once a year after the initial fixed-rate period, some ARMs adjust more frequently, which causes more volatility in your monthly mortgage payment. Make sure you fully understand all of these aspects of the mortgage you are considering.

Who is an ARM right for?

Because ARMs allow for flexibility and lower payments during an initial set number of years, they can be ideal for homebuyers who plan to stay in a home for a shorter period of time.

For example, if you have a high likelihood of relocating after four or five years, choosing a 5/1 hybrid ARM could be a wise financial decision, and save you thousands of dollars over what you’d pay with a traditional fixed-rate mortgage. You should also consider whether, based on your current or expected future financial situation, you would be able to afford the higher payments when the rates adjust.

When should you choose a fixed-rate mortgage?

If you plan to stay in your home for a longer period of time, a fixed-rate mortgage that won’t be subject to fluctuations may be the best option for you. In the current environment, interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages and the initial fixed period for ARMs are roughly equal, so there’s less chance that ARMs will result in savings — and less incentive to take on the risk of future rate increases.

That said, in a high rate environment, a fixed-rate mortgage can be more difficult to qualify for because of the higher monthly payments.

Why should homebuyers aim for 20 percent down?

Putting down 20 percent or more is an important goal for those who want to lower their interest rate and reduce their monthly payments and would like to build equity in their home. It can make the home more affordable by helping you save money over time with lower interest rates and monthly payments.

However, putting down 20 percent upfront can be a significant amount of money for most people. Our latest report found 82 percent of Gen Xers and 93 percent of millennials say they need to save up before dishing out that much cash.

Andy Swanton is Opendoor’s regional general manager and is based in Southern California.

MOST READ
1
Motorcycle rider killed in Summerlin crash
Motorcycle rider killed in Summerlin crash
2
Teacher who flagged alleged strip searches put on leave, given more violations
Teacher who flagged alleged strip searches put on leave, given more violations
3
Lawsuit claims ex-UFC fighter attacked couple ‘without provocation’
Lawsuit claims ex-UFC fighter attacked couple ‘without provocation’
4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The real ‘reset’ is coming
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The real ‘reset’ is coming
5
Woman shot, killed during attempted robbery at Las Vegas home
Woman shot, killed during attempted robbery at Las Vegas home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lake Las Vegas celebrated Mardi Gras with a golf cart parade and colorful outfits decked out wi ...
Lake Las Vegas celebrates Mardi Gras with golf cart parade
Provided Content

With live music, giveaway prizes and a golf cart parade, Lake Las Vegas transformed into a grand New Orleans-style celebration the weekend before Mardi Gras. Parade-goers gathered in The Village along the lake to show off their colorful outfits decked out with feathers, beads and, of course, Crescent City-inspired bling.

Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes in the district of Redpoint at Summerlin is one of dozens of f ...
Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
Provided Content

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, homebuilders embrace the great value that residents place on the community’s active outdoor lifestyle, incorporating at least 15 percent of outdoor living space into the design of their homes.

Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events are returning April 23 to Summerlin, after a ...
Summerlin to host bike ride, half-marathon April 23
Provided Content

Two of the valley’s most popular fitness events — Tour de Summerlin and the Summerlin Half Marathon — return April 23 to Summerlin after a two-year hiatus.

Henderson's Cadence master plan continues to grow. It recently added more neighborhoods, a scho ...
Cadence in Henderson adds neighborhoods, retail, school
Provided Content

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, kicked off 2022 ranking in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO. Beyond national recognitions and strong sales, the Cadence community continues to blossom in 2022.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Summerlin salutes the growing number of women in hom ...
Summerlin celebrates women in homebuilding
Provided Content

With scores of homes under construction in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, more women are taking an increasingly active role in shaping one of America’s premier communities.

Randy Bury, president of Moderne Communities
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MARCH 5
Provided Content

Moderne at Centennial, a 14-acre build-to-rent community situated in North Las Vegas at North 5th Street and West Centennial Parkway, was sold to RSE Capital Partners for $80 million. Moderne Communities, a real estate investment and development company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, purchased the land in 2019 and started construction on the gated community that includes 185 rental homes and community amenities in spring 2020. The sale to RSE Capital for $80 million closed Feb. 24.

Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest is slated for March 5. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fi ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 5
Sponsored Content

Prepare for the ultimate day of fitness and outdoor fun with the return of Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest on March 5. Runners ranging from novices to trailblazers to those seeking a stroll with family and friends will find the road race that is perfect for their stride. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest with discounts for Skye Canyon residents and veterans.

Summerlin announces new enhancements to its app developed in 2019. Designed as the community’ ...
Summerlin app users can manage Aviators tickets, special offers
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, which includes Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant, walkable urban core, including Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, offers new enhancements to its app developed in 2019. Designed as the community’s go-to resource for events, exclusive offerings, and more, the app and its new additions exemplify Summerlin’s commitment to innovation technology and an exceptional visitor experience.

Lynnette Carideom right, was the first recipient of the third cycle of the Moving Our Community ...
Moving Our Community program helps valley residents
Provided Content

Moving Our Community program is the the local philanthropic initiative of Move 4 Less. Owners of the family-owned moving company have been moving people in need for free to their new homes throughout the city since the pandemic began.