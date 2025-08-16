Mount Charleston property includes EV charger, snow-melting roof

A modern mountain retreat built to thrive in all four seasons in Mount Charleston has just hit the market for $1 million, blending luxury, livability and thoughtful engineering at an accessible price point.

Equipped with a quick EV charger and snow-melting roof system with snow clips, the property is built to provide comfort and luxury in all seasons. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

This Mount Charleston home has been listed on the market for $1 million. The tri-level home at 4778 Knotty Pine Way has been fully remodeled and reimagined to meet the demands of high-altitude living just 25 minutes outside Las Vegas. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

A modern mountain retreat built to thrive in all four seasons on Mount Charleston has just hit the market for $1 million, blending luxury, livability and thoughtful engineering at an accessible price point. Represented by Kennedy Weinberg of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the tri-level home at 4778 Knotty Pine Way has been fully remodeled and reimagined to meet the demands of high-altitude living just 25 minutes outside Las Vegas.

Beyond its sleek finishes and panoramic views, the turnkey home was designed to help residents seamlessly adapt to the mountain environment. Equipped with a quick EV charger and snow-melting roof system with snow clips, the property is built to provide comfort and luxury in all seasons. Its meticulously engineered drainage system and custom stone trash enclosure help deter wildlife and keep the property functioning smoothly in any weather.

“This home defines modern mountain living, providing effortless comfort through all four seasons with nature and privacy surrounding you,” said Weinberg. “Every detail has been carefully considered to make living here effortless, whether full time or part time.”

Spanning 2,931 square feet, the four-bedroom, three-bath home blends cozy alpine aesthetics with mountain-smart upgrades. Designed to minimize maintenance while maximizing comfort, the home includes a roof heating system, drainage infrastructure and a retaining wall to prevent water intrusion. These enhancements are beneficial in a climate prone to heavy snow and seasonal rainfall.

The main level opens into a spacious mudroom, ideal for unloading skis, boots or hiking gear. Beyond the mudroom is a bright, open living and dining area featuring a wood-burning fireplace and panoramic mountain views through oversized windows. A remodeled kitchen with updated cabinetry, fixtures and flooring ties the space together. Also, on this level is the primary suite, which includes dual custom closets, a full bath and access to a private deck, ideal for peaceful mornings or taking in the sunset.

The finished lower level features a secondary bedroom with a private bath, an indoor sauna, laundry area and spacious L-shaped room with a fireplace and direct access to the outdoor deck. The layout provides options for an entertainment room, guest suite or home office.

The top level offers two additional bedrooms, a linen closet and a full bath with a window overlooking sweeping mountain views.

Additional features include wrap-around decks for seamless indoor-outdoor living, a three-car driveway complete with a basketball hoop and professionally landscaped surroundings that enhance the home’s natural alpine setting. Every element, from the materials to the layout, was selected to reflect the needs of full-time or seasonal mountain residents.

The home is located minutes from Mount Charleston Lodge, with year-round access to hiking, skiing and nature trails. With no homeowners association fees and quick freeway access at the base of the mountain, the property offers both natural tranquility and urban proximity.

“Mount Charleston is an outdoor lover’s dream, and this home makes it easy to enjoy that lifestyle every day,” said Weinberg. “Whether it’s skiing in winter or hiking in summer, the adventure starts right outside your door.”

For more information about 4778 Knotty Pine Way, visit bhhsnv.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, comprising the fourth largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. In 2024, the firm completed $5.2 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com.