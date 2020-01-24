Mountain’s Edge celebrates new dog park

Mountain’s Edge now has a new dedicated area for dog owners and their pets to enjoy the outdoors with the addition of a dog park at its neighborhood Nathaniel Jones Park.

Dogs enjoy their own dedicated park at Mountain’s Edge’s Nathaniel Jones Park. (Mountain’s Edge)

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones (center) participates in the ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mountain’s Edge Master Association board members and staff to open the new dog park at Nathaniel Jones Park in Mountain’s Edge. Pictured, from left, are: Caitlyn Morang, Tony Incorvia, Cameron Scharchburg Beyer, Jones, Mark Leon, Peter Bernasconi and Shelby Martinez. (Mountain’s Edge)

The new dog park at Nathaniel Jones Park at Mountain’s Edge welcomed its first dogs and their owners. (Mountain’s Edge)

The dedicated park-within-a-park features three separate areas based on dog size and owners’ discretion. (Mountain’s Edge)

The community recently celebrated the dog park’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, who lives in Mountain’s Edge, spoke at the event and recognized the Mountain’s Edge Master Association for its effort in adding the new amenity.

“I’m very grateful to the Mountain’s Edge Master Association team for all they do to make this a wonderful community for all of us to live in,” Commissioner Jones said, adding he and his family plan to adopt a dog and look forward to taking advantage of the dog park.

The dog park features three fenced areas: one recommended for large pets, another for small pets and an area for all pets at the discretion of owners. There also are benches, trees and personalized bricks that residents purchased to help offset costs of the new park.

“I want to thank everyone for volunteering their feedback in sharing the benefits of having our own community dog park, and thank residents for their personal contribution in buying bricks to support and show that we were serious about building this,” said Cameron Scharchburg Beyer, board member for the master association. “This opening is a testament to their efforts for so many to enjoy.”

The Mountain’s Edge Master Association hopes to add features to the dog park through continued community support.

To make a donation, purchase a brick or sponsor an amenity, such as a tree, drinking fountain or dog leash holder, visit mountainsedgedogpark.com.

In addition to the new dog park, Nathaniel Jones Park includes a lighted basketball court, walking trail, shaded tot lot, splash pad and grass area.

Mountain’s Edge is a 3,500-acre master-planned community in southwest Las Vegas that celebrates the rich history and natural beauty of the area. Developed by Focus Property Group, it has ranked among the country’s best-selling master-planned communities by leading independent real estate advisory firms.

Mountain’s Edge is recognized for close proximity to the Red Rock National Conservation Area, major employment and Las Vegas Strip entertainment offerings; parks, trails and open spaces; and public facilities and schools.

Though nearing closeout after beginning selling homes in 2004, there are still opportunities to become a resident of this mature master plan with well-designed floor plans and great amenities and energy-saving features from top builders.

A series of paseos wind through the community, connecting residents and their neighborhoods to recreation areas.

These include Nathaniel Jones Park, Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, Paiute Park and the 80-acre Exploration Park with a Western Theme Village, water play area, picnic areas, amphitheater, playgrounds and the 2,846-foot-tall Exploration Peak.

Mountain’s Edge is at 9725 S. Buffalo Drive (corner of Buffalo and Blue Diamond Road). For new home and community information, call 702-898-5777 or visit mountainsedge.com.