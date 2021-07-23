102°F
MountainView Hospital’s ER at Skye Canyon opened July 20

July 23, 2021 - 2:19 pm
 
MountainView Hospital’s emergency room at Skye Canyon opened on July 20. ER at Skye Canyon is ...
MountainView Hospital’s emergency room at Skye Canyon opened on July 20. ER at Skye Canyon is in the heart of the Skye Canyon community in northwest Las Vegas. (Skye Canyon)

MountainView Hospital’s emergency room at Skye Canyon opened on July 20 and already treated its first patient. ER at Skye Canyon is in the heart of the Skye Canyon community in northwest Las Vegas.

The ER is at 9860 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in the Smith’s Marketplace center and just west of U.S. Highway 95.

The 24-hour facility operates as a fully integrated department of MountainView Hospital, while serving patients in a convenient, off-site location.

The new ER is designed to meet the needs of the community of northwest Las Vegas and its rapidly growing population. It allows residents to seek emergency care in their neighborhood.

“MountainView Hospital has long recognized the need for emergency services in our communities. We are proud to bring ER at Skye Canyon, nestled in the heart of this beautiful and fast-growing community to the northwest,” said Julie Taylor, MountainView Hospital chief executive officer. “With this new facility, we can offer an additional option for our patients to receive high-quality health care close to home and provide the community with an ER to meet their needs.”

The 11,000-square-foot building includes 12 patient rooms and is staffed by board-certified ER physicians and nurses, with a wide range of on-call hospital specialists.

The ER is open 24 hours a day, seven-day-a-week. ER at Skye Canyon accepts vehicle ambulance services and walk-in patients, and is fully equipped to provide emergent and urgent care, in addition to ancillary services. The facility offers a fully functional lab and blood bank, a (non-retail) pharmacy and a full spectrum of radiology services, including CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound. The ER serves adult and pediatric patients.

ER at Skye Canyon adheres to the same regulatory and accreditation standards as traditional emergency departments. The facility provides all of the services available at on-site ERs, with the exception of trauma care and medical services or patients transported by air ambulances. Patients who require hospital admission will be transported to an affiliated hospital that meets the required level of care.

About MountainView Hospital

MountainView Hospital is a state-of-the-art, full-service medical facility in the heart of northwest Las Vegas. MountainView Hospital is recognized for high patient satisfaction and for providing quality and compassionate care to the community since 1996, including earning The Leapfrog Group’s Grade A consecutively six times since fall 2018. MountainView features nationally recognized programs including a top cardiovascular and thoracic center and integrated cardiology clinic, and the renowned Las Vegas Institute for Robotic Surgery. The Sunrise Health Medical Education Consortium, based at MountainView, trains the next generation of physicians and surgeons for the community.

MountainView is a member of Sunrise Health System consisting of Sunrise Hospital, Sunrise Children’s Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital and several surgery, diagnostic imaging, urgent care centers and hospital-based emergency rooms, offering a complete range of specialized and technologically advanced services.

