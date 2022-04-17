Move 4 Less enters Reno market

Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno, bringing professional, quality local and long-distance moving services to Northern Nevada.

The popular family-owned Las Vegas-based company handles all moving needs, including disassembly, packing and moving large, heavy or specialty items. Boxes and other packing supplies also are available, and the long-distance move team helps clients plan all stages of their move.

“The influx of people to the Reno area due to the high cost of living in Northern California has particularly created a need for more moving services,” said Move 4 Less co-owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez. “We are excited to enter this vibrant market and bring the same high-level professional and friendly service that we’re known for in Southern Nevada.”

Northern Nevada operations began on Feb. 1 with three moving trucks, and more are expected to be added.

“Since opening, the response has been great as we help new customers, and we’re also fortunate to benefit from great referrals,” said Ezequiel Valdez, an 11-year Move 4 Less employee, who has moved to Reno to manage the new division. “Our goal has always been to make our customers smile, even during moving, one of the most stressful times. In fact, this philosophy is part of our brand: ‘Smile, It’s Moving Day!’ ”

Move 4 Less has more than 80 employees and is beginning its new division with 10 employees.

“I look forward to more people joining our team as business continues to grow,” Valdez said.

Full-time, part-time, weekend and seasonal schedules are available. No experience is necessary, but moving experience is beneficial. Move 4 Less offers competitive pay with the opportunity to make up to $2,000 per week with monthly performance bonuses. Health, dental and vision insurance is applicable after 60 days on the job, and a 401(k) option is available after one year. Drug testing and background checks are required.

The Reno Move 4 Less office is at 460 Kietzke Lane, Building O, Suite I 207. For scheduling and information, visit move4lessnevada.com/moving-services-for-renoor call 775-899-6683.

About Move 4 Less

Move 4 Less is the leading Las Vegas-based moving company and has recently opened an office in Reno. Services encompass local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and specialty packing and crating.

The local, family-owned company’s commitment to customers is reflected in the management and staff’s extensive moving and relocation knowledge, experience and positive attitude.

Move 4 Less continues to participate in a wide range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The company has always had a heart to give back where they can. Currently, Move 4 Less is offering its trucks and moving staff to help move essential items for nonprofits throughout the valley. To learn more about their community involvement, visit move4lessnevada.com/about-move4less.

For more information about Move 4 Less, visit move4lessnevada.com or call 702-381-1200.