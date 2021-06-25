102°F
Move 4 Less launches Summer Move Giveaway

June 25, 2021 - 3:22 pm
 
Move 4 Less has created the Summer Move Giveaway to provide free home moves to three families t ...
Move 4 Less has created the Summer Move Giveaway to provide free home moves to three families this summer. Company owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez are paying for the moving costs, up to $1,500 for each move. (Move 4 Less)

To celebrate the summer and give residents something else to smile about, Move 4 Less has created the Summer Move Giveaway. The new program already awarded a free move to a lucky family this month, and two other families will be selected for July and August.

Move 4 Less owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez are paying for the moving costs, up to $1,500 for each move.

Summer Move Giveaway applications were due at midnight Friday for the July move and July 25 for the August move. Winners will be selected at random at the beginning of the month. Moves must be to and from locations in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.

To enter the drawing and for rules and eligibility requirements, visit move4lessnevada.com.

“It’s been quite a year for all of us. As we’re all emerging from the pandemic, we want to give people something else to smile about, so we’re happy to offer the Summer Move Giveaway,” the owners said. The program coincides with the local moving company’s new brand, “Smile, It’s Moving Day!”

About Move 4 Less

Move 4 Less is a Las Vegas-based moving company. Services encompass local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and specialty packing and crating. The local, family-owned company’s commitment to customers is reflected in the management and staff’s extensive moving and relocation knowledge, experience and positive attitude.

Move 4 Less continues to participate in a range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The company has always had a heart to give back where they can. Move 4 Less is offering its trucks and moving staff to help move essential items for nonprofits throughout the valley. To learn more about their community involvement, visit move4lessnevada.com/about-move4less. For more information about Move 4 Less, visit move4lessnevada.com or call 702-381-1200.

Brad Spires
Homeowners fared better than expected during Legislature
NVR

Now, that the dust has settled from the recently concluded session of the Nevada Legislature, leaders of Nevada Realtors say homeowners actually fared better than it seemed they would when the session started.

The July 3 parade will feature floats with larger-than-life displays of birthday cakes and part ...
Summerlin to celebrate America’s birthday
Known for its beloved annual Independence Day parade, the master-planned community of Summerlin will be the place to celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday. On July 3, America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration, kicks off at 9 a.m.

Jared Carlson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 26
Warmington has closed escrow on 6.41 net acres at Warm Springs and Cimarron roads and construction began this spring on the luxury 320-unit Core community of one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from approximately 638 square feet to 1,324 square feet, featuring upgraded interior finishes.

Christopher Mayer Photography KTGY won a Gold Nugget Grand Award for Oak Creek Modern Residenc ...
KTGY wins Gold Nugget Grand Award for Vegas home
KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments and neighborhood revitalization, announced that the firm has received three Grand Awards and 11 Merit Awards in the 2021 Gold Nugget Awards competition, including a Grand Award for Mesa Ridge’s Sky View Collection, Oak Creek Modern Residence as the Best Single Family Detached Home — Over 4,500 Square Feet.

Toll Brothers has opened its Acadia Ridge neighborhood in Redpoint in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)
Acadia Ridge opens in Redpoint in Summerlin West
Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape within the master-planned community of Summerlin, has announced its newest neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers.

Deanna Ball
Six tips for first-time homebuyers
By Deanna Ball Special to LVRJRealEstate.Vegas

Over the last two years, Nevada’s real estate market has been buzzing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where we saw a national rise in homebuying. According to realtor.com , in Las Vegas, specifically, home values have increased more than 13 percent this past year with the average cost of a home at $340,000.

Portfolio of 22 Las Vegas homes offered for $7.8M
Candi Liumai of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has listed a portfolio of 22 homes throughout Las Vegas for a combined $7.8 million.

Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas has broken ground on its new resort club, Cabochon Club ...
Trilogy Sunstone breaks ground on club
Trilogy Sunstone, a new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master-planned community offered by Shea Homes in northwest Las Vegas, has announced the groundbreaking of its new resort club, Cabochon Club.

NV Energy is delivering nearly 100 free energy-efficient appliances through NV Energy’s Power ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 19
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

A recent report by StorageCafé, nationwide self-storage search website and a part of Yardi, listed Henderson as one of the top U.S. cities with the best apartment amenities and ideal renting conditions. The city came in at the No. 4 sport nationwide and beat out other Nevada towns in this ranking.