Move 4 Less launches Summer Move Giveaway

To celebrate the summer and give local residents something else to smile about, Move 4 Less has created the Summer Move Giveaway. The new program already awarded a free move to a lucky family this month, and two other families will be selected for July and August. Move 4 Less owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez are paying for the moving costs, up to $1,500 for each move.

Summer Move Giveaway applications were due at midnight Friday for the July move and July 25 for the August move. Winners will be selected at random at the beginning of the month. Moves must be to and from locations in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.

To enter the drawing and for rules and eligibility requirements, visit move4lessnevada.com.

“It’s been quite a year for all of us. As we’re all emerging from the pandemic, we want to give people something else to smile about, so we’re happy to offer the Summer Move Giveaway,” the owners said. The program coincides with the local moving company’s new brand, “Smile, It’s Moving Day!”

About Move 4 Less

Move 4 Less is a Las Vegas-based moving company. Services encompass local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and specialty packing and crating. The local, family-owned company’s commitment to customers is reflected in the management and staff’s extensive moving and relocation knowledge, experience and positive attitude.

Move 4 Less continues to participate in a range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The company has always had a heart to give back where they can. Move 4 Less is offering its trucks and moving staff to help move essential items for nonprofits throughout the valley. To learn more about their community involvement, visit move4lessnevada.com/about-move4less. For more information about Move 4 Less, visit move4lessnevada.com or call 702-381-1200.