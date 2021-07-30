Move 4 Less to hold Create Your Dream Home Art Contest for kids

Local youth are invited to create their dream home for a chance to win electronics, gift certificates and school supplies. The only rule is for kids to let their imaginations run wild in decorating or making a box — a minimum of 18 inches wide — into their desired home. Move 4 Less is sponsoring the new Create Your Dream Home Art Contest.

Local youth are invited to create their dream home for a chance to win electronics, gift certificates and school supplies. The only rule is for kids to let their imaginations run wild in decorating or making a box — a minimum of 18 inches wide — into their desired home.

Move 4 Less is sponsoring the new Create Your Dream Home Art Contest.

Six winners will receive Dream Backpacks filled with prizes, with three in the 6- to 8-year-old category and three in the 9- to 12-year-old category. Runner-up prizes also will be awarded.

“Everyday, we see the excitement and smiles people have when we move them into their new home and start a new chapter in their lives,” Move 4 Less co-owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez said. “We want to bring a similar feeling to kids in designing a home they’d want to live in, so we developed our Create Your Dream Home Art Contest for them. It’s also a great summer activity. We can’t wait to see their creations.”

Entries are due before midnight on Aug. 8. Take photos of all sides of the dream home box and submit them with a brief explanation of why kids chose to decorate their home the way they did to move4lessnevada.com/art-contest-submit. Only one submission per child is allowed.

Move 4 Less will supply boxes if needed. To pick them up, people should ask for Iris at the company office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Move 4 Less is at 6630 Arroyo Springs St., Suite 200.

Entries will be judged on creativity and imagination by more than 60 Move 4 Less team members. Winners and runners-up will be notified the week of Aug. 9, and they will receive their prizes at a party, hosted by Move 4 Less, at the company office Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They or a family representative must bring their Dream Home for display during the event and to receive their awards.

The Jansport Dream Backpacks will each include Amazon Fire Tablets, Apple AirPods, $100 Target gift card, Hydro Flask, school supplies and other surprises. The runners-up prizes will be determined later.

Details and rules for the Create Your Dream Home Art Contest can be found at move4lessnevada.com, or email questions to info@move4lessnevada.com.

Move 4 Less is a leading Las Vegas-based moving company. Services encompass local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and specialty packing and crating.

The local, family-owned company’s commitment to customers is reflected in the management and staff’s extensive moving and relocation knowledge, experience and positive attitude. Move 4 Less continues to participate in a wide range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The company has always had a heart to give back where they can. Currently, Move 4 Less is offering its trucks and moving staff to help move essential items for nonprofits throughout the valley. To learn more about their community involvement, visit move4lessnevada.com/about-move4less. For more information about Move 4 Less, visit move4lessnevada.com or call 702-381-1200.