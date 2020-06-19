Move-in-ready designer Pardee model homes available

Pardee Homes is offering rare opportunities to purchase move-in-ready model homes in choice locations throughout the valley, complete with designer-furnished interiors and professionally landscaped yards, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

Pardee Homes is offering rare opportunities to purchase move-in-ready model homes in choice locations throughout the valley, complete with designer-furnished interiors and professionally landscaped yards, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

“Home means more to us than ever,” Andrews said. “Our unique, designer-decorated and landscaped model homes offer the right home at the right time in attractive well-established communities. Thanks to historically low interest rates, now is the perfect time to make your dream home a reality.”

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk of Bobby Berk Interiors + Design has put his signature on several Pardee homes, including the Plan Four model in the award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood, which features elevated hillside living in The Cliffs village in Summerlin.

With a clean, crisp, contemporary design and modern finishes, Nova Ridge has earned industry recognition for its innovative contemporary designs.

The Nova Ridge Plan Four offers outdoor access from nearly every room and a resort-like experience in the backyard that features dramatic views of the valley below. With approximately 4,413 square feet of living space, the model includes a SmartSuite for parents or young adults, a downstairs lounge and upstairs loft and multiple living areas to accommodates the different needs of family members.

In addition to Nova Ridge, Pardee model homes also available for immediate move-in include Onyx and Cobalt in Skye Canyon and Corterra in Henderson. Model homes will be available soon at Strada 2.0 in Inspirada and Evolve town homes in southwest Las Vegas. Model homes are typically on some of the most desirable homesites with extra yard space, and often with city or mountain views.

For safely social drop-in hours and private model tour appointment information, contact a Pardee new homes specialist to assist with your new home search at 702-329-6191 or visit pardeehomes.com.

New homebuyers can take advantage of the Pardee Homes SmartBuy program featuring move-in-ready homes with special pricing, designer upgrades and over-sized lots. Smart buyers can check available homes by visiting PardeeSmart.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years. Pardee

Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

