NAREB to hold Disruption Symposium Jan. 10

If you’re a real estate agent or a lending or title professional, disruption is a word you’ve probably heard frequently in the past few years. Simply put: The way real estate business is conducted has transformed dramatically, and the technological innovation responsible for these changes has created a clear separation between those responsive to today’s i-consumers and those who aren’t able to keep up.

If you think services like Offerpad, Zillow and Opendoor are closing the door on your business, think again. With a few strategic shifts, these popular enterprises can quickly start working for you. The Disruption Symposium, hosted by the Nevada Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) on Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Suncoast will bring tech innovation thought leaders to the stage to discuss how anyone in the real estate industry can partner with them and prosper.

“There has been a lot of fear-mongering about operating in our market, and we’re bringing people together to help them realize these disruptive forces bring new ways of doing business and new opportunities,” said Mosi Gatling, incoming NAREB president and Las Vegas-area sales manager for LoanDepot.com. “If you’re an agent or anyone else who does business in the real estate industry, this event will help you understand how to frame your role in the market and build your business going forward.”

At the three-hour event, executives and leaders from Zillow, Offerpad, LoanDepot, Opendoor and AmeriFirst Financial will discuss how their companies thrive on collaboration with highly qualified industry professionals.

“This year’s NAREB theme is ‘Level Up’ and partnering with innovators is one big way to do that in your business,” added Shanta Patton, NAREB’s regional vice president and a broker/salesperson with ERA Brokers Consolidated. “There really is a wealth of unexplored opportunity out there that each one of us can tap today.”

Event speakers include:

• Curt Beardsley: vice president of Industry Partners, Zillow Group

• Kathy Porter: senior customer evangelist, Offerpad

• Kerry Melcher: head of brokerage, Opendoor

• Marcus Fleming: state director, Purple Bricks

• Gary Beasley: CEO and co-founder, Roofstock

• Chris Heller: CEO, Mellohome

• Dan Hanson: chief retail production officer, LoanDepot

• Eric Bowlby: CEO, AmeriFirst Financial

Seating is very limited. To register or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit NAREBlv.org.

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers Inc. is the oldest minority trade association in America. We were founded in 1947 on the principle that all citizens have the right to equal housing opportunities, regardless of race, creed or color.

There are over 90 chapters located nationwide and members of the NAREB organization are referred to as “REALTIST.” Our Mission is to enhance the economic improvement of our members and the communities we serve. We bring together the Las Vegas professionals in the real estate industry to promote the meaningful exchange of ideas about our business and how best to serve our clientele. We strive to create an environment where creativity flourishes in the workplace and the marketplace.

To service our target market, we ensure that training and educational opportunities are available to our entire membership across the many disciplines we represent. Our ability to professionally service our client base is the foundation by which we operate.