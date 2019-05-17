Navy veteran purchases home One Las Vegas

Tsapatoris has found her new dream home at One Las Vegas, a twin, 20-story condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Callye Tsapatoris purchased a two-bedroom residence at One Las Vegas last year and now enjoys a resort-inspired lifestyle. (Mona Shield Payne One Las Vegas)

Northern California native and Navy veteran Callye Tsapatoris moved to Las Vegas nearly two decades ago when her parents chose to retire here. For Tsapatoris, it was important to have her daughter grow up close to her grandparents. She bought her first home in the east part of the valley and settled into life as a single parent. Fast forward to today, and Tsapatoris has found her new dream home at One Las Vegas, a twin, 20-story condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard. Her daughter, who moved out years ago, is now back home, raising her own two children.

“My house is once again full with the laughter and buzz that comes with raising kids, but it’s different this time around,” Tsapatoris said. “With access to amenities like a resort-style pool, fitness room and dog park, my grandkids have plenty of places to run around and play. And I love and the fact that I don’t have to maintain all those amenities. It leaves me more time for what really matters – spending time with my daughter and my grandchildren.”

Tsapatoris was browsing through Facebook when she came across an ad for One Las Vegas. She decided to visit the community on a whim and it didn’t take long for her to realize her search was over. Thanks to a Veterans Affairs loan, she purchased a two-bedroom residence featuring a spacious floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony – her own private sanctuary with killer views of the surrounding mountains and valley, including Red Rock Canyon.

“I didn’t know I wanted to live in a high-rise community until I found One Las Vegas,” Tsapatoris said. “I knew I wanted a home with a pool because my grandkids love swimming so much. Our dog has thoroughly enjoyed the company of the many other four-legged companions who live in the building, and visiting the community’s two dog parks and agility course are regular activities for us.”

Tsapatoris enjoys getting her daily cup of coffee in the lobby where she is greeted by the friendly concierge team.

“It’s such a refreshing way to start my day, and I enjoy participating in the lifestyle events led by the community’s own lifestyle director, Evelyn Connors. It’s a fun and easy way to meet like-minded neighbors.”

“My family and I are huge Disney fans, so one of the other great things about living at One Las Vegas is the ability to lock-and-leave our home, knowing it’s safe and secure while we’re away on one of our many Disney trips. And with easy access to major freeways, including I-15, we can be on the road to Disneyland in no time,” Tsapatoris said.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering spectacular views of the mountains and the Strip.

Two-bedroom homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s and three-bedroom homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

One Las Vegas received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible first-time homebuyers and is only the second condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval. One Las Vegas also offers buyers VA-guaranteed mortgages in addition to traditional 15- and 30-year financing options.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport and is also in close proximity to the T-Mobile Arena and the under-construction NFL Raiders Stadium. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

For more information, call 702-405-9020 or visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd. or online at theonelv.com. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.