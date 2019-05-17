75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Navy veteran purchases home One Las Vegas

Sponsored Content
May 17, 2019 - 3:40 pm
 

Northern California native and Navy veteran Callye Tsapatoris moved to Las Vegas nearly two decades ago when her parents chose to retire here. For Tsapatoris, it was important to have her daughter grow up close to her grandparents. She bought her first home in the east part of the valley and settled into life as a single parent. Fast forward to today, and Tsapatoris has found her new dream home at One Las Vegas, a twin, 20-story condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard. Her daughter, who moved out years ago, is now back home, raising her own two children.

“My house is once again full with the laughter and buzz that comes with raising kids, but it’s different this time around,” Tsapatoris said. “With access to amenities like a resort-style pool, fitness room and dog park, my grandkids have plenty of places to run around and play. And I love and the fact that I don’t have to maintain all those amenities. It leaves me more time for what really matters – spending time with my daughter and my grandchildren.”

Tsapatoris was browsing through Facebook when she came across an ad for One Las Vegas. She decided to visit the community on a whim and it didn’t take long for her to realize her search was over. Thanks to a Veterans Affairs loan, she purchased a two-bedroom residence featuring a spacious floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony – her own private sanctuary with killer views of the surrounding mountains and valley, including Red Rock Canyon.

“I didn’t know I wanted to live in a high-rise community until I found One Las Vegas,” Tsapatoris said. “I knew I wanted a home with a pool because my grandkids love swimming so much. Our dog has thoroughly enjoyed the company of the many other four-legged companions who live in the building, and visiting the community’s two dog parks and agility course are regular activities for us.”

Tsapatoris enjoys getting her daily cup of coffee in the lobby where she is greeted by the friendly concierge team.

“It’s such a refreshing way to start my day, and I enjoy participating in the lifestyle events led by the community’s own lifestyle director, Evelyn Connors. It’s a fun and easy way to meet like-minded neighbors.”

“My family and I are huge Disney fans, so one of the other great things about living at One Las Vegas is the ability to lock-and-leave our home, knowing it’s safe and secure while we’re away on one of our many Disney trips. And with easy access to major freeways, including I-15, we can be on the road to Disneyland in no time,” Tsapatoris said.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering spectacular views of the mountains and the Strip.

Two-bedroom homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s and three-bedroom homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

One Las Vegas received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible first-time homebuyers and is only the second condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval. One Las Vegas also offers buyers VA-guaranteed mortgages in addition to traditional 15- and 30-year financing options.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport and is also in close proximity to the T-Mobile Arena and the under-construction NFL Raiders Stadium. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

For more information, call 702-405-9020 or visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd. or online at theonelv.com. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trilogy by Shea Homes recently opened its new clubhouse for the exclusive use of residents. (Su ...
Summerlin offers active-adult communities
Sponsored Content

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the 55-plus housing market is showing continued growth as baby boomers age, with a projected 66 million Americans expected to be over the age of 65 by 2025.

Memorial Day Extravaganza is planned to be held at Trilogy in Summerlin May 24-25. (Trilogy in ...
Trilogy to hold Memorial Day sales event May 24-27
Sponsored Content

Trilogy in Summerlin is a Las Vegas 55-plus community. This resort lifestyle community has it all: beautiful homes, an amazing Resort Club and an enviable lifestyle.

Sales are now underway at Cirrus by Pardee Homes in southwest Las Vegas off Cactus Avenue and J ...
Pardee to open Cirrus neighborhood
Sponsored Content

A VIP pre-sales event is now underway at Pardee Homes’ new Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas off Jones Boulevard south of Cactus Avenue.

Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s newest luxury apartment community, is leasing 267 luxury reside ...
Tanager clubhouse opens in Downtown Summerlin
Sponsored Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, which includes the 400-acre urban core of Downtown Summerlin, announces the opening of the leasing office and clubhouse for Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s newest luxury apartment community, along with the commencement of pre-leasing for Tanager’s 267 luxury residences. The first residents are expected to start moving in this summer.

The twin-tower high-rise, One Las Vegas, on the south Strip offers a 19th-floor 2,857-square-fo ...
Ranch house in the sky perched on south Strip
Sponsored Content

Calling all Raiders fans, aspiring chefs, entertainment lovers, empty nesters and local Las Vegans looking to right-size your life: One Las Vegas has just the answer. This gorgeous twin-tower high-rise on the south Strip not only boasts a Las Vegas Boulevard address, it offers a 19th floor masterpiece — residence No. 1922 — a 2,857-square-foot “ranch house in the sky” that checks off all the boxes for your new luxury home.

Trip, right, and his baby sister, Charlotte, found a perfect spot in the Evolve Plan Three play ...
Pardee opens town homes in southwest valley
Sponsored Content

Evolve’s four plans range from 1,599 square feet to 1,923 square feet, each with a private back patio and two-car garage. The gated neighborhood includes a dog park and swimming pool for residents and their guests. Prices start from $299,990.

Studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build has created homes in Ascaya, and is part of its new de ...
Ascaya introduces accelerated design program
Sponsored Content

Ascaya, a Henderson luxury community, has partnered with award-winning residential design/build firms Blue Heron Design Build, studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build and Sun West Custom Homes on new desert contemporary custom residences available through an accelerated design program.

Eight neighborhoods in Summerlin are nearing sellout, each with fewer than 20 homes remaining. ...
Eight Summerlin neighborhoods near closeout
Sponsored Content

Eight Summerlin neighborhoods are nearing sellout, each with fewer than 20 homes remaining. Long regarded as a premier place to live, raise a family and now play — especially with the recent additions of Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team and City National Arena, practice facility of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, Summerlin is home to more than 100,000 residents and spans 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s Western edge.

2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter
Home prices hover around $300,000
Sponsored Content

Local home prices are hovering around $300,000, while the number of homes on the market continues to increase. So says a report released this month by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.