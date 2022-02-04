Nearly 10 Summerlin neighborhoods down to final homes

Nearly 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods having even fewer homes to offer. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades or other incentives.

Ascent by KB Home is one of nearly 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin with fewer than 50 homes remaining. Ascent features six two-story town home floor plans from 1,448 square feet to 1,860 square feet, priced from the $400,000s. (Summerlin)

Two neighborhoods in The Cliffs, the village in the community’s southernmost region nestled adjacent a scenic ridgeline, offer final opportunity homes, each embracing the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. The village boasts three schools and an indoor public aquatic center operated by Clark County. Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison offers seven floor plans in both single- and two-story elevations, ranging from 1,526 square feet to 2,366 square feet and priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Regency by Toll Brothers is an age-qualified, gated neighborhood offering a complete active adult lifestyle via an abundance of amenities including a first-class recreation and fitness center, pickleball courts and pools. All Regency homes are single-story and range from 1,665 square feet to 2,003 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

In The Mesa village, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers offers single- and two-story luxury homes in an exclusive enclave that includes its own community center, priced from approximately $1.2 million. Homes at Mesa Ridge range from 3,236 square feet to 5,007 square feet.

In the village of Stonebridge, located along the scenic western edge of the community near W. Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, and home to Stonebridge Park and Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, Graycliff by Lennar offers three two-story floor plans, one featuring a NextGen suite. Homes at Graycliff span from 2,634 square feet to 3,214 square feet, priced from the high $700,000s. At Sandalwood by Tri Pointe Homes, five floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations range from 2,821 square feet to 4,454 square feet, are priced from the high $900,000s.

In The Canyons village, Mira Villa by Toll Brothers offers all single-story luxury condominium flats. The Canyons is a golf-course themed village as home of TPC Las Vegas. It is adjacent to Angel Park, located just outside the community. Condo homes at Mira Villa range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet, priced from the $900,000s to nearly $2 million.

In Summerlin West, home construction is bustling in the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square. The area, located west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue is situated on elevated topography with stunning views from several vantage points.

In the district of Redpoint, Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes offers six single- and two-story homes that range from 1,650 square feet to 2,395 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. In Redpoint Square, Ascent by KB Home offers six two-story town home floor plans from 1,448 square feet to 1,860 square feet, priced from the $400,000s; And Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes offers paired town homes of approximately 1,500 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 120 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.