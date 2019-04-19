Neighborhood wraps up; construction starts on nearby town homes

The final homes, including the Plan One model home, pictured, are now being offered at Pardee Homes’ Luma neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas as the builder prepares to open Evolve nearby. (Pardee Homes)

Final homes, including model homes, are now offered at Pardee Homes’ Luma, off Fort Apache Road north of Sunset Road at Patrick Lane in the southwest valley.

The gated Luma neighborhood features three modern, single-story floor plans that range from 2,639 square feet to 3,028 square feet with prices starting approximately from the low $500,000s.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for additional information on available homes at Luma. The neighborhood sales office and model homes are now closed.

Luma Plan One model home at homesite No. 29 measures 2,639 square feet in a single-story design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, spacious great room, three-car garage and landscaped backyard.

The home has many designer appointments including a stainless steel hood, open shelving and contemporary backsplash in the kitchen. It is priced approximately from $665,309.

Also featured is move-in-ready, single-story Luma Plan Two at homesite No. 42 that measures 2,718 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den/office, three-car garage and design appointments, including Baxter Maple and Flint Grey kitchen cabinet, upgraded master bath and stainless steel appliance package. The home is priced from $547,681.

Just west of the 215 Beltway off Patrick Lane and adjacent to Luma, Pardee Homes is developing Evolve, an exciting new town home community that is anticipated to start in price approximately from the high $290,000s.

Evolve Plan One measures 1,599 square feet with two bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft or optional third bedroom and two-car garage while Plan Three measures 1,923 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft and two-car garage.

The Plan Two and 2-X at Evolve each offer three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage in 1,768 square feet for Plan Two and 1,704 square feet for Plan 2-X.

