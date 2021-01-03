49°F
Neighborhoods open in Lake Las Vegas

Provided Content
January 3, 2021 - 9:32 am
 
Varenna by Woodside Homes in Lake Las Vegas offers two single-story floor plans up to 1,904 squ ...
Varenna by Woodside Homes in Lake Las Vegas offers two single-story floor plans up to 1,904 square feet with up to three bedrooms and three baths. (Woodside Homes)
Woodside Homes' Varenna in Lake Las Vegas includes a well-appointed kitchen with a large island ...
Woodside Homes' Varenna in Lake Las Vegas includes a well-appointed kitchen with a large island, covered loggia and two-car garage. (Woodside Homes)

Lake Las Vegas has recently welcomed several new neighborhoods to the Best of Las Vegas award-winning Henderson master plan. From intimate single-story to spacious semi-custom homes, there is something for everyone at this unique lakeside resort community.

Varenna by Woodside Homes

Woodside Homes is now selling at Varenna, with two single-story floor plans up to 1,904 square feet with up to three bedrooms and three baths. These beautifully designed homes bring Woodside’s signature style to a new neighborhood with a model home now available for preview.

Each home at Varenna includes two bedrooms and 2½ baths plus a flex room. Residents will enjoy well-appointed kitchens with large islands, covered loggia and two-car garage. The community offers sweeping city and mountain views, with the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club within walking distance. Prices start in the $470,000s. Varenna’s model home is at 71 Alta Cascata and tours can be scheduled by calling the sales office at 702-957-1452 or emailing mynewhome-nevada@woodsidehomes.com

Caliza by Blue Heron

With its first Lake Las Vegas collection already sold out, Blue Heron brings aspirational living to another Lake Las Vegas community with Caliza, starting at $1.9 million.

An intimate neighborhood with just 27 quarter-acre home sites, Caliza offers three dynamic floor plans with direct views of the lake’s North Shore in the Estates at Reflection Bay. Homes range from approximately 4,872 square feet to 7,749 square feet, each forming the perfect blend of physical and human nature. Details will include architectural metals that animate shadow and light across natural stone claddings. The collection assembles to form a design-focused community with a unique architectural identity. For more information, call the Blue Heron sales office at 702-256-8866.

Armano by Lennar

Armano is a new gated neighborhood from Lennar, located near the main entrance to Lake Las Vegas and Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. This hillside neighborhood features panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding mountains, all within a short walk or drive to all of Lake Las Vegas’ popular amenities including the Sports Club, High Performance Golf Institute, The Village and Seasons Grocery &Deli, hiking trails and two championship golf courses.

Armano features modern desert architecture with three two-story floor plans to choose from, all offering Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included package. Homes include what are often upgrades in other communities, like General Electric stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and raised-panel cabinetry. Homes at Armano range in size from 1,821 square feet to 2,160 square feet with up to four bedrooms and up to three baths. Armano’s model home is at 35 Strada Fontana in Lake Las Vegas and scheduled to open this spring. Contact Armano’s sales team for pricing and details by calling 702-659-8812.

Despite a global pandemic, Lake Las Vegas ended 2020 with the biggest growth rate of any long-standing area master plan, and its most successful year for new home sales since the Great Recession. The community sold nearly 300 homes in 2020, up 46 percent over the previous year.

The community, developed by Raintree and Cross Lake Partners, has 10 new home neighborhoods currently selling from builders including Blue Heron, Del Webb, Lennar, Pulte, Richmond American, Taylor Morrison and Woodside Homes. Lakeside custom home sites are also available.

Lake Las Vegas Resort surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. For more information on all new home communities, visit www.lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

