Nevada Ballet Theatre dancer and Summerlin resident to premier work Feb. 22-23

February 7, 2020 - 5:20 pm
 

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre and longtime resident of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is preparing to unveil her new choreographic work, “The Current,” during NBT’s upcoming performances Feb. 22-23 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Baker, a Southern California native who began dancing as a child at her mother’s Anaheim studio, moved to Summerlin when she joined NBT at the age of 17 in 2005. Her decision to live in Summerlin was very intentional to be close to the Donald W. Reynolds Cultural Center and home of Nevada Ballet Theatre, where the company takes class and rehearses daily. Baker first lived in an apartment, then moved into a small home in the community.

Today, she and husband, Jordan Mendoza, call The Paseos village home and consider themselves lucky to be surrounded by family. Baker’s parents live in nearby Mesa village, and her grandparents live in The Arbors village.

Baker and Mendoza, who met in a dance class years ago when Mendoza was exploring a possible theater major before going into technology, love their backyard view of Red Rock Canyon and appreciate the beauty of the community.

“Summerlin reminds me of Irvine and other upscale and well-planned communities in Southern California,” Baker said. “It feels intimate thanks to well-defined neighborhoods and village. And it’s comfortable and safe with lots of conveniences.”

While Baker maintains there is much to love about living in Summerlin, she said Downtown Summerlin is her favorite. “Lazy Dog is our favorite dining spot, and I love shopping at lululemon,” Baker said. “Even though I wear tights for a living, I can’t get enough lulu.”

Baker, who is grateful to live the Summerlin dream, is thrilled about her upcoming world premiere of “The Current.” Adding choreographer to her list of professional accomplishments is an exciting evolution of her career.

“Ballet and family are the two most important things in my life,” Baker said. “My life feels very complete here in Summerlin. I couldn’t imagine living or working anywhere else.”

