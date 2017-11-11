Nevada Builder Trade aids contingency purchases

When Las Vegan Kelli Gandy was in the market for a new home, she was looking to downsize from a three-story home to a two-story residence and to move closer to her work in the northwestern valley. She discovered the perfect home for her needs at the gated Whisper Peak at Skye Canyon neighborhood by Century Communities, along with a logistical concern of selling her current home in order to buy the brand-new one.

Kelli Gandy purchased the Aspen 2126 floor plan at Whisper Peak at Skye Canyon on contingency through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program. (Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty, Las Vegas)

When Las Vegan Kelli Gandy was in the market for a new home, she was looking to downsize from a three-story home to a two-story residence and to move closer to her work in the northwestern valley. She discovered the perfect home for her needs at the gated Whisper Peak at Skye Canyon neighborhood by Century Communities, along with a logistical concern of selling her current home in order to buy the brand-new one.

The neighborhood’s sales agent referred her to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, which specializes in helping homeowners purchase new homes from builders on contingency. The program, which is offered in Southern Nevada by Robin and Robert Smith of Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas, has helped hundreds of Southern Nevadans buy and sell a home at the same time during the past three years.

“After the sales representative referred me to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, they came out to look at our old house and explained what the Smith Team would do to sell it on contingency. They came prepared with a market analysis, the comps for the neighborhood sales and a suggested listing price. It seemed like a perfect fit. The house was pretty much move-in-ready and they listed it for sale that weekend,” Gandy said.

At the end of August, Gandy moved into her new home – the Aspen 2126 floor plan that features three bedrooms, 2½ baths, plus a loft, along with an airy entry that transverses its two stories.

“I fell in love with my home upon entry. There are other houses and homes that are beautiful, of course. The entry way is what drew me to it and all of the openness and natural lighting in the great room and kitchen, and the rest of the home is open and beautiful” said Gandy, who is busy decorating it for the winter holidays.

Location and the Skye Canyon community also played a role in her decision.

“The community is beautiful and it is very active. In Skye Canyon, there are all of these amenities, bike trails, parks, a fitness center, a farmer’s market. The lifestyle is amazing, and its location is perfect for my work and cuts down time in commuting,” she said.

Like Gandy, some homeowners are referred to the Nevada Trade In Program by the sales offices of the more than 50 neighborhoods constructed by builder partners Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes, Woodside Homes and Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb. Other homeowners are connected to the program by contacting the Smith Team directly at 702-460- 5080 or www.ISellLasVegas.com.

The Smith Team offers a complimentary comparative market analysis for potential clients as well as advice on minor repairs and/or staging that may increase the sales price. For those who select the program, the Smith Team will list the home at a reduced commission while offering the buyer’s agent the standard 3 percent commission, and offer referrals for movers or temporary rentals, if needed.

Throughout the process, the Smith Team works not only with the client, but also the homebuilder because of the nature of a contingency purchase.

This process impressed Gandy.

“I had met with other Realtors, but I was impressed with the Smith Team and their ability to work with the builder of the home that I was buying. The program brought everyone together who was part of the process, and it made the whole process a lot simpler for me. The Smith Team kept me in the loop all the way and Robin Smith was even there when I got the keys to my new home. It was a wonderful process,” Gandy said.

“I would recommend Robin Smith and the Smith Team for the Nevada Builder Trade In Program or just as Realtors in general. They took very good care of me.”

Homeowners interested in purchasing a home on contingency at a non-builder partner neighborhood and receive benefits similar to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program should contact the Smith Team before beginning their home search.

In June, the Nevada Builder Trade In Program expanded to Reno, where it follows the same strategic process as in Southern Nevada. The Nevada program’s approach is based on a contingency program offered through Keller Williams International.