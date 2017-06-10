Nevada Builder Trade In Program expands to Reno

Kathy Courtney of The Courtney Group within Keller Williams Group One helped launch the Nevada Builder Trade In Program in Northern Nevada in June. (Keller Williams)

The Nevada Builder Trade In Program has experienced tremendous growth since its introduction a few years ago in Southern Nevada by the Smith Team of Keller Williams Las Vegas, where hundreds of homeowners have purchased a new home on contingency while selling their current home.

The Smith Team’s success and real estate market conditions led Keller Williams Realty to expand the program to Reno in June.

“The Nevada Builder Trade In Program is part of a larger nationwide Keller Williams Realty program that helps streamline the process of buying a brand new home on contingency while selling a current home,” said Robin Smith of the Smith Team.

“Through the program, we help homeowners get top dollar from their home sale by visiting the home and offering a comparative market analysis based on its current condition, and then comparing possible sales price scenarios if the homeowner makes minor cosmetic fixes or updates like landscaping or re-painting that may help them realize a higher sales price.

“By taking the time to prep your home for sale and establishing a realistic sales price based on the home’s condition and nearby sales, the home appeals to homebuyers, tends to sell quicker and realizes a higher sales price,” Smith said, adding that most homes through the program sell within 30 days.

Applying the same principles while coordinating the Nevada Builder Trade In Program in Reno is Kathy Courtney of The Courtney Group within Keller Williams Group One.

“The Nevada Builder Trade In Program is busy working with our builder-partners in Las Vegas, and we are looking forward to expanding our relationships in Reno,” Courtney said, adding that Southern Nevada builder-partners include Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb.

According to Courtney, new homes construction in the Reno area is expected to grow to meet housing market needs caused by the relocation of large tech companies, including Tesla, Switch, Apple, Google and others. That, in turn, will provide current homeowners more housing options and lead to more people moving to the city.

“In Reno, we are looking at 100,000 people moving here in over the next five years and a housing boom that Reno has never experienced before, and that all has to do with a big boom of tech companies coming into town,” Courtney said, who has worked in the real estate business for 27 years and is experienced in helping buyers buy new homes on contingency.

“To that end, we are branching out our Nevada Builder Trade In Program, and it has been well-received by the builders and the general public, who feel that this is a concierge-level service because the program helps them throughout the home-selling and homebuying process.”

Nevada Builder Trade In Program’s expansion might benefit Southern Nevadans who plan to relocate to Reno for employment or for retirement because homeowners can work with both The Smith Team in Southern Nevada and The Courtney Group in Reno.

Homeowners can connect to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program either by visiting a builder-partner new homes neighborhood or by contacting The Smith Team in Southern Nevada or The Courtney Group in Reno.

“Our builder-partners refer homeowners to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, often after they find the home they want to purchase, but they are uncertain if they can afford it or don’t know how to buy and sell a home on contingency,” Smith said.

“On the other hand, sometimes homeowners contact us first to obtain a complimentary market analysis — where they learn how much they can realistically sell their current home for and how they may be able to increase the sales price — which provides them with a better idea of how much of a home they may be able to afford before they begin visiting model homes. Either way, we are here to help homeowners determine if now is the right time to buy a brand new home and, if so, help them throughout the home-selling and homebuying process.”

For more information about the Nevada Builder Trade In Program and participating neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, contact The Smith Team at 702.460.5080 or visit smithteamlasvegas.com. For information about the Reno program, contact The Courtney Group at 775.848.9659 or visit thecourtneygroup.net.