Nevada HAND breaks ground on affordable housing development

Nevada HAND broke ground on Sunrise Ranch Apartments in Henderson, a new affordable housing development for families that will include units for young adults aging out of foster care. The project is a partnership between Nevada HAND, city of Henderson, Clark County, city of Las Vegas, Nevada Housing Division and Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

Sunrise Ranch Apartments, located at the corner of South Broadbent Boulevard and Boulder Highway, will provide 144 new affordable housing units for low-income families. Sunrise Ranch will be a one-of-a-kind community in Southern Nevada, thanks to the support of multiple municipalities and agencies. In addition to serving low-income families, Sunrise Ranch will include up to 60 units set aside for young adults making the transition from foster care to independent living and economic self-sufficiency. Clark County Social Services will provide on-site support services for these young residents.

Amenities for all Sunrise Ranch residents will include a clubhouse, computer lab, fitness center, outdoor recreation areas and a playground. Like all Nevada HAND communities, high-quality, energy-efficient, attractive, well-maintained apartment homes will be enhanced by supportive, personalized, on-site resident services. Sunrise Ranch Apartments are expected to be available for lease in late 2026.

Sunrise Ranch is made possible by a unique financial collaboration between Nevada Housing Division ($32.58M), Clark County ($13.1M), city of Henderson ($4.99M), and city of Las Vegas ($1M).

Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority will provide long-term rental assistance for tenants living in 33 units at the Sunrise Ranch development, a significant investment that will ensure access to high-quality housing and long-term financial stability for residents.

Audra Hamernik, Nevada HAND President and CEO, said: “We are excited to break ground on Sunrise Ranch, which will provide essential affordable housing for working families and offer former foster children a stable start to their adult lives. In Nevada, tens of thousands of low-income seniors, working adults and families are struggling to meet basic needs like shelter, food and health care. We are proud to work alongside many partners — and to have invaluable support from state, county and city leaders — to address the critical need for affordable housing in our Southern Nevada community.”

“Sunrise Ranch will be a new kind of community for Henderson, with a special mission to prevent — and hopefully even end — youth homelessness,” said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero. “The city saved this land for years for just the right strategic opportunity that would benefit from the major transit route at this location and increase affordable housing options in our community. We are so excited for Nevada HAND to break ground on another significant development in Henderson, and extremely proud of the cross-jurisdictional partnership that brought this important and innovative project to fruition.”

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said: “The need for attainable housing in our region cannot be understated. I am thrilled to join our partners today as we break ground on the Sunrise Ranch Apartments, which will help to achieve our goal of creating housing for working families and young adults who were previously in our care and who are currently priced out of the market. We have taken historic strides at Clark County to invest in the creation of attainable housing that will move the needle for our residents in search of safe and secure places to live, and I am very much looking forward to welcoming residents here one day soon.”

Nevada HAND (Housing and Neighborhood Development) is the state’s leader in affordable housing. Since 1993, Nevada HAND has been a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the development, construction, management and preservation of high-quality, affordable homes enhanced by life-enriching resident services for low-income families and seniors. With 36 affordable communities, Nevada HAND serves more than 8,200 seniors, working adults and children. Affordable apartment communities and supportive on-site resident services improve residents’ economic stability, health and wellness, and education outcomes; strengthen opportunities for future success; and support the economic viability of Southern Nevada.

For more information about Nevada HAND, visit nevadahand.org Follow Nevada HAND on social media (Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn): @nevadahandLV.