Nevada HAND breaks ground on housing project for low-income seniors

Nevada HAND announced the start of construction on a new 125-unit affordable housing community dedicated to low-income seniors at the corner of Buffalo Drive and Cactus Avenue. The Buffalo Cactus Senior Apartments are part of nearly 2,000 units under development as Nevada HAND continuously works to address the affordable housing crisis in Nevada.

The Buffalo Cactus Senior Apartments community in the southwest part of Las Vegas Valley will provide housing for low-income seniors, specifically households with annual income between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income.

Amenities will include a community room, pool, exercise and fitness center, outdoor recreation areas and free shuttle transportation.

Like all Nevada HAND communities, high-quality, energy-efficient, attractive, well-maintained apartment homes will be enhanced by supportive, personalized, on-site resident services.

Buffalo Cactus Senior Apartments are expected to be available for lease in early to mid-2025.

Audra Hamernik, Nevada HAND president and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to begin construction on this new Nevada HAND community, and we look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes in 2025. In Nevada, tens of thousands of low-income seniors and working families are struggling to meet basic needs like shelter, food and health care. A safe, high-quality, affordable place to call ‘home’ is an essential foundation for a more stable life and better education, health and economic outcomes. We are proud to work alongside many partners — and to have invaluable support from state, county and city leaders — in addressing the critical need for affordable housing and serving our Southern Nevada community.”

“Too many of our seniors who are usually on fixed incomes are struggling as rent and the cost of living in Las Vegas increase,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said. “I am very happy to have new, high-quality, well-maintained, amenity-rich affordable housing units in Mountain’s Edge. I look forward to meeting my future neighbors in this development and showing them the beauty of Mountain’s Edge Regional Park and our amazing trails.”

Nevada HAND (Housing and Neighborhood Development) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the state’s leader in affordable housing and neighborhood development. Since 1993, Nevada HAND has remained dedicated to the development, construction, management and preservation of high-quality, affordable homes enhanced by life-enriching resident services for low-income families and seniors.

With 35 affordable communities in Southern Nevada, including the only two affordable assisted-living facilities in the state, Nevada HAND serves more than 8,000 seniors and families every day. Through resident services, the nonprofit organization provides tools and support needed for seniors to live more independent lives and for families to enhance their prospects for the future.