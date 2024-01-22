52°F
Nevada HAND breaks ground on housing project for low-income seniors

January 22, 2024 - 9:45 am
 
Nevada HAND Nevada HAND is breaking ground on a new 125-unit affordable housing community dedi ...
Nevada HAND Nevada HAND is breaking ground on a new 125-unit affordable housing community dedicated to low-income seniors at the corner of Buffalo Drive and Cactus Avenue.

Nevada HAND announced the start of construction on a new 125-unit affordable housing community dedicated to low-income seniors at the corner of Buffalo Drive and Cactus Avenue.

The Buffalo Cactus Senior Apartments are part of nearly 2,000 units under development as Nevada HAND works to address the affordable housing crisis in Nevada.

The Buffalo Cactus Senior Apartments community in the southwest part of Las Vegas Valley will provide housing for low-income seniors, specifically households with annual income between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income.

Amenities will include a community room, pool, exercise and fitness center, outdoor recreation areas and free shuttle transportation.

Like all Nevada HAND communities, high-quality, energy-efficient, attractive, well-maintained apartment homes will be enhanced by supportive, personalized, on-site resident services.

Buffalo Cactus Senior Apartments are expected to be available for lease in early to mid-2025.

Audra Hamernik, Nevada HAND president and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to begin construction on this new Nevada HAND community, and we look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes in 2025. In Nevada, tens of thousands of low-income seniors and working families are struggling to meet basic needs like shelter, food and health care. A safe, high-quality, affordable place to call ‘home’ is an essential foundation for a more stable life and better education, health and economic outcomes. We are proud to work alongside many partners — and to have invaluable support from state, county and city leaders — in addressing the critical need for affordable housing and serving our Southern Nevada community.”

“Too many of our seniors who are usually on fixed incomes are struggling as rent and the cost of living in Las Vegas increase,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said. “I am very happy to have new, high-quality, well-maintained, amenity-rich affordable housing units in Mountain’s Edge. I look forward to meeting my future neighbors in this development and showing them the beauty of Mountain’s Edge Regional Park and our amazing trails.”

Nevada HAND (Housing and Neighborhood Development) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the state’s leader in affordable housing and neighborhood development. Since 1993, Nevada HAND has remained dedicated to the development, construction, management and preservation of high-quality, affordable homes enhanced by life-enriching resident services for low-income families and seniors.

With 35 affordable communities in Southern Nevada, including the only two affordable assisted-living facilities in the state, Nevada HAND serves more than 8,000 seniors and families every day. Through resident services, the nonprofit organization provides tools and support needed for seniors to live more independent lives and for families to enhance their prospects for the future.

Fitness is a way of life in Summerlin
Getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle is often top of mind for many at the start of each new year. For residents of the master-planned community Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

Summerlin ranks No. 4 on national list of top-selling 2023 master plans
The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., is Nevada’s highest-ranking community on the 2023 list of top-selling master plans, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked communities nationwide since 1994. With 1,090 new home sales for 2023, Summerlin ranks No. 4 on the 2023 list, with new home sales up 39 percent from 2022.

Summerlin 2023 year in review: Community looks ahead to 2024
The award-winning, top-selling master planned community of Summerlin continued its remarkable, decadeslong trajectory in 2023, capping off another year of milestone development.

Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
In the master-planned community of Summerlin, residents are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Downtown Summerlin is holiday headquarters
Downtown Summerlin, the walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community shined bright this season as the valley’s holiday headquarters.

D.R. Horton presents holiday wonderland
D.R. Horton’s Symmetry at Cadence is making the season bright with the “Symmetry Wonderland” holiday experience featuring holiday-themed decorations at each of their model homes.

Dentists find their dream home in Summerlin
Native Las Vegans Angelica Thacker and Matthew Thacker, both doctors of medicine in dentistry, knew immediately the Summerlin Tri Pointe Homes community of Kings Canyon was where they wanted to live.

Green Valley home hits market for $2.4M
A custom-built Victorian-inspired estate constructed entirely from brick masonry has hit the Las Vegas market for $2,388,888.

Summerlin single-story home lists for over $2M
Nestled along the picturesque Summerlin cliff line, a contemporary build sitting on a rare 14,000-square-foot lot has been listed in the Las Vegas market for $2,075,000.

