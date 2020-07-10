111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Provided Content

Nevada Realtors’ Chris Bishop explains rules for buying, selling homes in pandemic

By Chris Bishop RJRealEstate.Vegas
July 10, 2020 - 3:20 pm
 

While it may not be business as usual, Nevada Realtors are still busy helping people buy and sell homes during this pandemic.

As the statewide association representing more than 18,000 Realtors throughout Nevada, we have issued more than 12 legal articles and numerous updates to those articles since March guiding the activity of local real estate agents during all phases of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency orders issued since this pandemic hit our state in March.

Fortunately, real estate continues to be considered “essential” and has been allowed to continue operating in Nevada during this public health crisis.

Of course, we have adapted the way we go about the business of helping people buy and sell homes to comply with all public health rules and recommendations and COVID-19 precautions. Examples include wearing face coverings, practicing proper social distancing, limiting all gatherings to fewer than50 people, and doing all we can to protect our most vulnerable people.

NVR has also issued a “Guidance for the Operation of Real Estate Brokerages” document for all brokers and agents visiting their offices, as well as for clients and customers entering a brokerage office for any reason. The rules follow the state’s directives on reopening, which extend telephonic, virtual and work-from-home operations.

Specifically, we have advised that all workspaces should be reconfigured to provide for proper social distancing of at least 6 feet, proper sanitization procedures be implemented and touchless systems should be used where feasible. We have emphasized that personal protective equipment is essential for all employees and their clients and must be provided. As mandated recently by Gov. Sisolak, we have also been reminding our members and their clients to wear face coverings in public and when entering homes, offices and other buildings.

On the sales front, Realtors continue help their clients buy and sell homes. For homes occupied by sellers and for vacant properties, real estate agents can show homes by appointment. However, keep in mind that open house events are still not allowed in Nevada. Instead, a buyer’s agent can easily contact the seller’s agent and arrange a showing while following all public health precautions.

For homes occupied by tenants, agents can’t offer in-person showings to prospective buyers. But with the consent and participation of the tenants living in the home, real estate agents can offer virtual showings based on photos and videos created by the tenant.

If a tenant-occupied property is in contract for sale, entry into the home for services, such as appraisals and inspections, is still allowed, but these services need to be performed with the utmost caution. This allows for the normal course of sales to continue for tenant-occupied homes as well.

Finally, NVR supports Gov. Sisolak’s June 25 directive to gradually lift the state’s ban on evictions and foreclosures, allowing them to proceed when warranted starting Sept. 1. This is a step in the right direction to creating the phased-in approach to ending the moratorium that we have been suggesting. We recognize that the state needs to balance the health and safety of Nevada’s tenants with the needs of property owners and managers.

We are also glad to see that in conjunction with this directive, Gov. Sisolak announced a $50 million statewide rental assistance program funded with federal CARES Act dollars. The program will be funded with federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, with $30 million earmarked for residential rental assistance and $20 million set aside for commercial rental relief.

Chris Bishop is the president of the Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors (NVAR), is a professional trade association with more than 18,000 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday
Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday
2
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat
3
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
4
Caesars Entertainment to reopen Bally’s on Las Vegas Strip
Caesars Entertainment to reopen Bally’s on Las Vegas Strip
5
Nevada records more than 1K new COVID-19 cases for just the 2nd time
Nevada records more than 1K new COVID-19 cases for just the 2nd time
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Toll Brothers is selling some of its professionally decorated model homes at three of its Summe ...
Toll Brothers offers decorated model homes
Provided Content

Toll Brothers is selling some of its professionally decorated model homes at three of its Summerlin and Inspirada communities. It is a rare occasion when professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes go on the market.

Brad Brown opened his mobile flooring showroom right before the COVID-19 crisis hit. (Floor Cov ...
Summerlin couple opens mobile flooring showroom just before pandemic
Provided Content

Having launched a new business in late February, Brad and Kylee Brown are facing once-in-a generation challenges during the COVID-19 crisis, but that hasn’t stopped them from forging ahead and looking for the silver lining in the gray clouds.

Pulte Homes has opened a new neighborhood in Summerlin's Stonebridge village. It features two ...
Pulte opens Starling in Summerlin
Provided Content

Starling by Pulte Homes is open in the village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Featuring two collections of two-story homes, Starling offers five unique floor plans with spacious gathering places, sunlit kitchens and rear-covered loggias. Starling homes are priced from the low $500,000s.

Prices in Beazer Homes' Burson communities in Pahrump start in the low $200,000s. (Mark Skalny/ ...
Beazer showcases Burson communities this weekend
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned communities on July 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Tom Blanchard
Southern Nevada home prices reach record despite pandemic
PROVIDED CONTENT

A report released today, July 7, by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) shows local home prices breaking their all-time record despite the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, though fewer homes are selling compared to the same time last year.

Tom Blanchard
Southern Nevada home prices reach record despite pandemic
PROVIDED CONTENT

A report released today, July 7, by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR) shows local home prices breaking their all-time record despite the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, though fewer homes are selling compared to the same time last year.

Tim Dunn
Local real estate market has its bright spots
BY TIM DUNN LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Though we are currently in a pandemic and have seen fluctuations in the stock market during this time, the Las Vegas real estate market continues to be in high demand.

Tim Dunn
Local real estate market has its bright spots
By Tim Dunn Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Though we are currently in a pandemic and have seen fluctuations in the stock market during this time, the Las Vegas real estate market continues to be in high demand.

Alexia Crowley
Healthcare Panel talks about future of down town Medical Arts District
Provided Content

The June 2020 Southern Nevada CCIM Healthcare Panel shared insightful knowledge regarding how Las Vegas responded to COVID-19, commercial real estate growth plans in the Medical Arts District and navigating the future through COVID-19,