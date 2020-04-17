75°F
Nevada Realtors group supports governor’s no open house order

April 17, 2020 - 1:51 pm
 

Nevada Realtors issued a statement from NVR President Chris Bishop about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order prohibiting open houses in Nevada:

“On behalf of Nevada Realtors and our more than 18,000 members throughout the state, we support Gov. Sisolak’s order prohibiting open houses and showings of tenant-occupied rental properties in Nevada during this coronavirus crisis.

We have been urging all of our members to follow public health guidelines and practice social distancing in their personal and professional lives, including while working in the real estate industry.

We recognize Gov. Sisolak’s need to issue this declaration. We also thank him for recognizing the use of technology in allowing virtual open houses and individual showings by appointment to continue in all properties, including vacant homes and those occupied by sellers, all while strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines. Our members understand this written order prohibits open houses and showings of single-family and multifamily rental residences and only allows virtual showings with the agreement and consent of any tenants living in rental properties.

During the last session of the Nevada Legislature, Nevada Realtors was instrumental in advancing legislation (SB151) that ensures that tenants are protected when a rental property is sold. We worked with legislators to clarify that when a property is sold while a tenant is still living there, the new owner must honor the existing rental agreement and allow the tenant to continue living in the property as specified in that agreement.

Nevada Realtors will continue to follow the direction of Gov. Sisolak and public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control as we all get through this crisis together.

We also will continue advocating for policies that are good for both tenants and property owners.”

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 18,000 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org.

